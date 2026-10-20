Nick Jonas gets candid about Jonas Brothers’ split with mother-in-law Madhu Chopra, recalls being in a ‘pressure cooker’

Nick Jonas recently sat down with his mother-in-law, Madhu Chopra, mother of Priyanka Chopra, for a conversation in which he opened up about the reasons behind the Jonas Brothers' split in 2013 and their eventual reunion in 2019. The singer also reflected on a personal flaw he has recognised in himself.

Nick Jonas opens up about being in a 'pressure cooker' during early years of success

Nick Jonas spoke about his one flaw to Madhu Chopra, (Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Although Nick's podcast conversation with Madhu Chopra is yet to be released, she shared a few clips from the interview on social media. In one of the clips, Nick discussed the factors that led to the Jonas Brothers' breakup.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“There was a fraying that was happening. From our last album till the time we broke up, it was a combination of growing up, being in a pressure cooker of having reached this level of success and having not quite reached that success for a number of years, finding that we weren't extending our collaborators because we were afraid that maybe if we reached out, people wouldn't want to work with us,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nick Jonas reveals the one flaw he sees in himself

{{^usCountry}} During the conversation, Madhu praised Nick for balancing his responsibilities as a father, husband and rockstar. She then asked him to identify the one flaw he sees in himself. Responding to her question, Nick said, “You should probably ask that to your daughter.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the conversation, Madhu praised Nick for balancing his responsibilities as a father, husband and rockstar. She then asked him to identify the one flaw he sees in himself. Responding to her question, Nick said, “You should probably ask that to your daughter.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He went on to explain that his biggest flaw is his tendency to overthink certain aspects of the creative process. “My major flaw is my tendency to overthink certain things in the creative process and I always describe it as I am tightening the screw until eventually the wood breaks and you reach a sweet spot where you are giving as much effort as you can but you can also overcook it. So, just find that perfect balance where you have done your best that you feel you can do and leave it in the hands of others,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

About the Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers, comprising brothers Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, rose to fame with their music in the 2000s. The band announced its split in 2013 amid creative differences and tensions among the brothers.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After pursuing individual projects, the trio reunited in 2019, marking their comeback with the single Sucker. The song became a major hit and signalled a new chapter for the band as the brothers returned to making music together.