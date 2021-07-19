Nick Jonas's birthday wine bottle for Priyanka Chopra is worth a fortune, here's how much it costs

Actor Priyanka Chopra must have got some expensive gifts on her birthday this year but it's hard to beat the one sent over by her husband, Nick Jonas. On her 39th birthday on Sunday, Priyanka received an expensive bottle of red wine from him.

Nick, who is in US, sent a 1982 Chateau Mouton Rothschild to Priyanka Chopra, who i in London. She took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of the bottle. The photo also showed a large wine glass on a table, decorated with white flowers, candles and tiny toy wine bottles. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "(love) you @nickjonas."

The 1982 Chateau Mouton Rothschild is a rare wine that retails at about ₹131,375 for a 750ml bottle. It is produced with merlot, cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc, as per drinkandco.com.

Priyanka Chopra has been pampered by Nick Jonas with expensive and thoughtful gifts since they started dating. To buy her engagement ring, Nick famously shut down an entire Tiffany's store. Speaking on a radio show, about how he managed to do it with the help of his brothers, Nick had said --, "All I knew she said that it has to be Tiffany's. It had a special connection with her father who passed some years away. I knew it had to be Tiffany's and at that point, I just said, guys, I need help. So they came. Both of them have done it before and had done a very good job."

Priyanka also spoke about the ring at a Tiffany's event later and said, "It's really funny because we have known each other for a couple of years and we just started dating a little while ago. So, maybe in some conversation somewhere, I may have mentioned that I always wanted to get a Tiffany ring when I get engaged. Well, you know the boy is right when he listens."

Priyanka and Nick got married in India on December 2, 2018.