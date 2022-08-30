Nick Jonas shares pics from Mexico City trip with Priyanka Chopra. See here

Priyanka Chopra is now in Mexico City with singer-husband Nick Jonas. The Jonas Brothers are there for a concert, and Priyanka tagged along for some Mexican snacks, which she showed off on her Instagram Stories. (Also read: When ‘Nick Jonas’ met Sunil Grover, Farah Khan called him ‘school ka baccha’. Watch video)

In a couple of photos shared on Instagram, Nick is seen chilling with Priyanka one what appears to be a stage setup. He is wearing a yellow silk shirt with a pair of brown pants. Priyanka wore a black outfit with chunky black boots. Both of them sat on chairs and looked at the camera with a funky piece of art behind them. The second photo Nick showed with a coffee cup in hand. “Mexico City night 1,” he captioned the post.

Priyanka Chopra's IG Stories.

Meanwhile, Priyanka shared a photo of all the snacks she's been bingeing on in Mexico. She showed packets of the normal Cheetos and the Mexico special Racheritos, to her fans. “When in Mexico eat Mexican snacks. Jonas Brothers in Mexico City tonight,” she wrote. She also shared her pass for the concert with her picture on it.

On Sunday, the couple hosted a few friends over at their mansion in Los Angeles. Pictures from the lunch were shared by Priyanka's friend, content creator Sarah Shareef. The photos showed them standing in Priyanka and Nick's enormous living room.

It is not known whether the couple's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas has also joined them for the Mexico trip. They welcomed Malti in January 2022 via surrogacy.

Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lines of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, both of which have become cult classics over the years. Jee Le Zaraa is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

