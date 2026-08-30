New Delhi, Actor Nimisha Sajayan recalled gaining almost 14 kgs for her role in "Babita Singh Reporting".

Nimisha Sajayan recalls gaining 14 kgs for 'Babita Singh Reporting'

Sajayan features in the role of an Assistant Sub-Inspector Babita Singh, a meek desk officer, who breaks away from societal and domestic conditioning through a murder investigation.

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Sajayan shared a collage on her Instagram handle on Saturday and said she went from 58 kgs to 72 kgs for the role. She also credited her trainer, Ali Shifas. The first picture featured her character and was followed by another picture of the actor posing alongside Shifas.

"Gained almost 14 kgs for this character . The first 10 days were probably the toughest. No proper sleep, crazy mood swings, exhaustion, frustration… and I genuinely felt like I couldn't do it. There were days I would literally sit in front of my trainer and cry saying 'I can't do this anymore.' @ali_shifas_vs if it wasn't for you..I honestly think I would have given up. You were my rock. You pushed me when I needed the extra push," she wrote in the caption.

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{{^usCountry}} "Looking back, I realise the journey wasn't just about losing the weight…. It was about patience, trusting the process and most importantly having the right person beside you. You made my struggle feel so much easier just by being there. To my best trainer, my biggest cheerleader, my constant support system THANK YOU Shifukka for believing in me even on the days I stopped believing in myself. Couldn't have done this without you," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Looking back, I realise the journey wasn't just about losing the weight…. It was about patience, trusting the process and most importantly having the right person beside you. You made my struggle feel so much easier just by being there. To my best trainer, my biggest cheerleader, my constant support system THANK YOU Shifukka for believing in me even on the days I stopped believing in myself. Couldn't have done this without you," she added. {{/usCountry}}

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The film is directed by Ambiecka Pandit and is produced by Saurabh Malhotra and Tina Tharwani, with Sudip Sharma serving as the executive producer. It also features Barun Sobti and Rajesh Kumar, among others.

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