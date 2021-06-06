Nimrat Kaur: There’s no mental health support for medical workers and those in crematoriums

Yoga, taking it easy and not overfeeding herself with constant updates — this is how Nimrat Kaur is maintaining her sanity amid the current pandemic. With so much uncertainty around, the actor feels mental health has taken a backseat and that could be alarming.

“If mentally we’re not sound or not feeling sane, I don’t think we’ll be able to look after ourselves physically,” she opines, emphasising on the effect the crisis has especially on the frontline workers including those who work in crematoriums and burial grounds.

“Mental well being should also cover our support systems — our health and medical workers, for whom right now there’s no support at all.They’re tirelessly working round the clock. There’s a massive chain of human beings who’re just working day and night at breakneck speed,” she explains.

Kaur, 39, points that almost every family has lost someone they loved to this deadly Covid-19 virus, and that’s bound to take a toll on their mental health.

“There’s so much tragedy around us. Of course, there’s recovery as well. But, it’s mayhem. It’s like if all of us can just about look after ourselves and our loved ones right now, that in itself would be enough,” says the Airlift (2016) actor, adding, “People are having mental breakdowns, theres no end in sight. There’s so much speculation attached, so much that keeps changing... people are confused, hopeless and have lost jobs. Everything comes down to mental well being. I cannot possibly insist more on the fact that this is the need of the hour.”

Currently away from her family and her Mumbai house, Kauris herself staying away from anything that would make her feel low. And she makes it a point to talk to her loved ones every single day.

“I don’t know when I’ll get to meet them or my friends. I speak to those few people who’re my pillars of strength, every day. I pray so much, more than I ever have’ it has become a big part of my daily life. I feel grateful for everything I have, and go to sleep and wake up with a different prayer,” she ends.