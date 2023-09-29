Interview: Nitesh Tiwari addresses comparison between Tumse Na Ho Payega and Chhichhore

Tumse Na Ho Payega starring Ishwak Singh, Gaurav Pandey is a slice-of-life drama film which would resonate with everyone stuck between discovering their life goals and fulfilling the expectations of society. Written by Nitesh Tiwari, the film marks the directorial debut of Abhishek Sinha. While many might find the concept a bit stale, Nitesh Tiwari, in an interview with Hindustan Times, explained what's new this time. He was also joined by Ishwak, Gaurav and director Abhishek. Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari on his latest outing, Tumse Na Ho Payega.(Prodip Guha)

Nitesh described the concept behind Tumse Na Ho Payega, “The idea itself sums up what the film stands for. There’s a quirk and something philosophical about the title also.” Tumse Na Ho Payega literally translates to ‘You cannot do it’ in Hindi.

Nitesh Tiwari on his tumse na ho payega moment

“All of us have been told ‘tumse na ho payega (you cannot do it)’. These voices have influenced us at every stage--how we should behave, the kind of friends we should have, what kind of clothes we should be wearing or the kind of house we should be living in. Sometimes you succumb to these voices or sometimes you hear your inner voice saying ‘maybe I can try’.”

Has the popular screenwriter and director who has Chillar Party, Dangal and Bareilly Ki Barfi under his credit, faced any doubts in his career? He called being told the same old phrase, tumse na ho payega (you cannot do it), “My response was ‘I might do it, let me try’. This happened to me when I took the most radical decision of my life. After completing my engineering and leaving my software engineer job, I decided to become a copywriter. People said a lot to me. I believe life is too short to be doing something you don't like, let me give it a try. If I fail, at least I have my degree.”

Director Abhishek Sinha on working in brand agency

Not only Nitesh but Abhishek Sinha too face a similar situation. He chimed in, “We stay in a society where someone must have made you feel you cannot do it, if not said it to you directly. It happened to me when I decided to become a writer at a very polished English speaking brand agency. I wasn’t an English writer before. It was always a challenge. People working with me thought I didn't have it to make the cut. I didn’t have the command over language or I could write. I think you have to give yourself a chance because failure is a part of learning.”

Gaurav Pandey on 16 years in industry

Gaurav Pandey completed 16 years in Mumbai and the industry. The actor went from appearing in small but key roles in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and The Trial to landing his lead role in Abhishek Sinha's film. He shared his 'magical' experience, "I have learned a lot even though I haven’t done much in my career. Not only did I learn my craft but also life. Now I am able to use all these learnings in my professional life. You know how difficult it is to survive in this industry for an actor. Sustaining is more difficult.

"I was never motivated to do a lot of work because I was always doubting myself. I was only telling myself tumse na ho payega (you cannot do it). You do get even more demotivated when others, such as your parents or friends say it to you. You will be hurt. But, there are two possibilities, either you prove them wrong or you remain demotivated. The decision is yours."

In the film, Ishwak plays a computer engineer, Gaurav gets fed up with his monotonous work life and ultimately gets fired one day. He starts his own business but nothing comes easy to him. He revealed how the character is close to his heart.

Ishwak Singh on his Log kya kahenge moment

“I relate to my character because I did architecture but I don’t have the time to sit back and think what I really want to do (in life). Also, I think somewhere I knew what I wanted to do.” When asked if Ishwak ever felt like leaving his job, acting, and doing anything else instead? He answered, "No, not at all. I remember when I did my first play, I was in the last line with 50 people. I was not even seen on the stage. When I wasn't disheartened at that time, how can I be now? You have your biggest fight with yourself. I have had moments when I asked myself what is holding you back? Log kya kahenge (you care about what people are going to say)? I knew I wanted to be a performing artist and be on stage. But I started thinking about what my colleagues say. But I also realised that he has no relevance in my life. Why is it such a big thing?

Tumse Na Ho Payega left traces of Chhichhore when the trailer was released. Reacting to the comparisons, writer Nitesh Tiwari reasoned, "It’s very different from Chhichhore. Both talk about what youngsters face but the genres are extremely different.

Chhichhore was more about youthful hostel life, and the pressure of student life. While we are talking about the challenges of youth and their careers. It is all about those voices who constantly keep on telling them this is what you should do, this is how you should do it. It’s a lot to do with friendship, relationships and family values. Overall, both deliver important messages which can be the community but it’s with most of the things which I write."

Tumse Na Ho Payega released on Disney+ Hotstar on September 29.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas is an entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times. She writes about Bollywood, K-Drama, K-Pop, OTT shows, exclusive interviews and everything else about your favourite celebrities. ...view detail