No proof that bodybuilding done in moderation can cause a heart attack, says Freddy Daruwala

After the sudden death of fitness-conscious actor Sidharth Shukla at 40, a lot is being spoken about the fitness regime that celebrities follow. While some feel actors go the extra mile in terms of exercising, actor Freddy Daruwala, who is a fitness enthusiast himself, does not believe in pinning the blame on workout.

“There’s no proof that bodybuilding or powerlifting done in moderation can cause a heart attack. On the contrary, when done in moderation (about an hour every day), they increase the heart capacity by 40 to 70%. One should have proper guidance, transparency and, most importantly, knowledge about the products he/she is consuming,” he shares.

The 37-year-old, who is currently shooting for a Telugu project in Kashmir, says that he has seen people asking their gym trainers for the diet. “I don’t doubt the knowledge of trainers, but I feel there’s a reason why we have sports nutritionists, doctors and dietitians,” Daruwala says, adding that there are some dos and don’ts that one must follow and maintain a balance.

“There’s always a fine line between what is too much and push a little harder. One must listen to their body and tune themselves in sync with the body to understand what it needs. But always remember, what fits one might not fit the other,” he says.