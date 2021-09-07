Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / No proof that bodybuilding done in moderation can cause a heart attack, says Freddy Daruwala
bollywood

No proof that bodybuilding done in moderation can cause a heart attack, says Freddy Daruwala

Actor Freddy Daruwala talks about the various notions which exist around working out and it’s impact on one’s health.
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 09:16 PM IST
Actor Freddy Daruwala has been a fitness enthusiast.

After the sudden death of fitness-conscious actor Sidharth Shukla at 40, a lot is being spoken about the fitness regime that celebrities follow. While some feel actors go the extra mile in terms of exercising, actor Freddy Daruwala, who is a fitness enthusiast himself, does not believe in pinning the blame on workout.

“There’s no proof that bodybuilding or powerlifting done in moderation can cause a heart attack. On the contrary, when done in moderation (about an hour every day), they increase the heart capacity by 40 to 70%. One should have proper guidance, transparency and, most importantly, knowledge about the products he/she is consuming,” he shares.

The 37-year-old, who is currently shooting for a Telugu project in Kashmir, says that he has seen people asking their gym trainers for the diet. “I don’t doubt the knowledge of trainers, but I feel there’s a reason why we have sports nutritionists, doctors and dietitians,” Daruwala says, adding that there are some dos and don’ts that one must follow and maintain a balance.

“There’s always a fine line between what is too much and push a little harder. One must listen to their body and tune themselves in sync with the body to understand what it needs. But always remember, what fits one might not fit the other,” he says.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Alia Bhatt wraps Darlings shoot, says 'see you at the movies'

Bhoot Police release date preponed, will stream from September 10

Salman moves court against Selmon Bhai, game allegedly based on hit-and-run case

Malaika shares pics from living room with ambient lighting and a splash of red
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP