‘No Salman Khan songs, no heroine’: Mahesh Manjrekar says he was worried about marketing Antim

Director Mahesh Manjrekar said that Salman Khan was ‘a little sceptical’ about Antim: The Final Truth, as it was a departure from his usual roles. While Mahesh initially added songs and the presence of a heroine in the script, Salman later changed his mind.

While Salman was not hesitant, the actor was ‘a little sceptical’ as the role was ‘absolutely un-Salman-like’, Mahesh said. He was talking to RJ Siddharth Kannan in an interview.

Mahesh said he added songs and a female lead for Salman into the script. “But somewhere along the way, as we progressed in the film, he only said, ‘Nahi bante gaane, nahi banti heroine (This film does not require songs and a heroine).’ Somewhere, he believed what he saw,” the actor-director said.

Calling it a ‘big thing’, Mahesh said he realised it only when Antim: The Final Truth was ready for a theatrical release. “How do you market the film? Salman Khan ke gaane nahi hai, Salman Khan ki heroine nahi hai (No Salman Khan songs, no heroine),” he said, adding that Salman ‘believed in the film’.

Antim: The Final Truth features Salman as an upright police officer. The film, which marks his first on-screen collaboration with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, also introduces Mahima Makwana.

Aayush, who plays a gangster in Antim: The Final Truth, admitted at the trailer launch that he was scared to throw a punch at Salman. He said, “Sir, maine side mein bola tha, ‘Gaadi ready rakhna, galti se haath idhar-udhar ho gaya toh main direct bhaag ke gaadi mein baith jaunga’ (I already made preparations and said, ‘Keep the car ready. If, by mistake, I end up hitting him, I will run and sit in the car’).”

Salman joked, “Jaoge bhi toh ghar hi jaoge (You will have to end up going home only).” He seemed to be making a joke about the fact that Aayush is married to his sister Arpita Khan.

Antim: The Final Truth will release in theatres on November 26.