‘People came drunk’: Noida woman says she walked out of Mirzapur screening due to 'bad crowd', slams theatre management

A Noida-based content creator has shared a harrowing experience she had while watching the recently released Mirzapur: The Movie this weekend. Anamika, a content creator from Noida, shared the experience she and her friend had at an unnamed theatre in the city, when she said they had to walk out of their auditorium due to ‘bad crowd’, who were allegedly drunk in the theatre.

Woman shares bad experience from Mirzapur movie screening

A Noida woman shared her unsavoury experience watching Mirzapur: The Movie.

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In the video shared on Saturday, Anamika said, “We came out of the theatre, not because the film was bad, but because the crowd was so bad. Daaru pee kar aa rakhe hain log (People have come drunk). Now everyone has come out, hassled, saying, "Get those people out, then we'll go back in." We knew the crowd would not be great, but did not expect it to be so bad. We were having such fun in the film, though.”

In a later update shot that evening, she added that she and her friend had decided to go home because the theatre management was not helping them. “We will go home now, because it is getting late. They are saying we will accommodate you in another auditorium, because we can't throw those people out. What is this? They are telling us to dial 100. Why would we? The management (of the theatre) should do it. Mood kharab ho gaya (My mood is ruined),” she said. The content creator did not name the theatre in question, but tagged Wave Cinemas in her video. In follow-up videos, she addressed the reactions she had received, both positive and negative.

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Deep Dive What was the main issue that led the Noida woman to walk out of the Mirzapur movie screening? The Noida woman, Anamika, walked out of the Mirzapur screening due to an unruly crowd that was allegedly drunk, creating a disruptive environment. How did theatre management respond to the complaints about the bad crowd during the Mirzapur screening? The theatre management said they could not remove the disruptive individuals and offered to accommodate Anamika and her friend in another auditorium instead. What were the general reactions from the audience regarding the woman's experience at the Mirzapur screening? Many viewers expressed support for her decision to leave, emphasizing the importance of kindness and civic sense in public spaces like theatres.

{{^usCountry}} In the comments section, most people supported her for walking out. “Kindness and civic sense make every space safer and better for all. So true. Treating people around you with gentleness is just standard human decency,” wrote one. Another added, “This is the scene in most theatres in tier-2.” About Mirzapur: The Movie {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the comments section, most people supported her for walking out. “Kindness and civic sense make every space safer and better for all. So true. Treating people around you with gentleness is just standard human decency,” wrote one. Another added, “This is the scene in most theatres in tier-2.” About Mirzapur: The Movie {{/usCountry}}

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Mirzapur: The Movie is billed as an origin story of the feud between the Tripathis and the Pandits, established in the Amazon Prime Video series. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, while Jitendra Kumar takes over from Vikrant Massey, who played Bablu Pandit in the show.

The film released in theatres this Friday, and minted ₹57 crore net domestically in its first two days. The film received glowing reviews from critics as well and is expected to do well in the long run.