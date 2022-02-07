Not Gauri Khan, this is who accompanied Shah Rukh Khan to Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

Shah Rukh Khan was seen in the public eye after a long while on Sunday at singer Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral. However, his appearance has caused some confusion among fans on the internet.

Shah Rukh was accompanied to the funeral by his manager, Pooja Dadlani. However, many have assumed that she was his wife, Gauri Khan. Multiple posts on Twitter show Shah Rukh and Pooja praying next to Lata after offering her floral tributes. While Shah Rukh raised his hands in dua, Pooja joined her hands in a prayer.

This is India 🇮🇳

Srk and his wife Gauri paying respects at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral

🙏🏽🤲🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZVXcKM41Xc — Kamlesh Mina (@KamleshMeena_) February 7, 2022

“Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri pay their respects to Lata Mangeshkar. Beautiful,” wrote a person in a tweet. Another person wrote, “This is India. Srk and his wife Gauri paying respects at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral.” Shah Rukh’s fans corrected many people online, letting them know that it was Pooja.

Pooja has been working with Shah Rukh for years now. She was recently spotted at a lunch date with Gauri, Farah Khan, Seem Khan, Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor and others. Sharing photos from the outing, she wrote, “Brunch with my favourite bunch… the Bollywood wives are just as much fun off screen… great food, great conversation and no gossip whatsoever.”

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan raises hands in dua as he attends Lata Mangeshkar's funeral, fans say he won their hearts again. Watch

Pooja often shares pictures with the Khan family on social media. She was recently also in news during Aryan Khan’s drugs case controversy. She was alleged to have paid a sum of ₹50 lakh to an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was detained from a Goa-bound ship off Mumbai’s coast early in October. She had earlier skipped the interrogation citing health reasons.

Shah Rukh has been avoiding public appearances since Aryan’s case. He has also not been posting much on social media either.

The actor will be seen next in Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film has not been officially announced yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON