Nushrratt Bharuccha is back from war-torn Israel, spotted at airport. Watch

Nushrratt Bharuccha finally returned to India safely from Israel on Sunday. News agency ANI shared a video of the actor upon her arrival. She arrived at the Mumbai airport post noon on Sunday and was surrounded by several media persons, who wanted to know more about her time in Israel. The country is at war at present. Also read: Nushrratt Bharuccha stranded in Israel amid Hamas attack, her team says ‘unable to connect’ with actor: Report Nushrratt Bharuccha at Mumbai airport on Sunday. (ANI)

Nushrratt Bharucch returns home

Nushrratt did not say anything as she made her way to her waiting car. She was without makeup and looked tired. She wore a pink co-ord set and had a sling bag around her waist.

The actor was stranded in Israel following the attack on the country by Hamas militants, said her publicist. She had flown to Israel to attend the Haifa International Film Festival, which ran through September 28 and October 7.

Ahead of her arrival, her publicist said, "We have finally managed to get in touch with Nushrratt and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home. We did not get a direct flight so she is on a connecting flight home. For her further safety, more details cannot be shared but as soon as she lands in India, we will inform you. We are relieved and thank god that she is safe and on her way to India."

Nushrratt's team had reportedly lost contact with her after a surprise attack by Hamas militants from Gaza Strip at daybreak killed at least 22 Israelis on Saturday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared "war" and said his country would extract an "unprecedented price" from its enemy.

Her recent work

Nushrratt starred in Love Sex Aur Dhokha before she shot to fame with Pyaar Ka Punchnama. She has worked in films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Chhorii, Ram Setu, Selfiee and others.

She was last seen in Akelli, the thriller drama in which she played an ordinary Indian woman battling for survival while trapped in a combat zone in Iraq. She will now be seen in Chhorii 2.

