Nushrratt Bharuccha finds comfort in Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s Gerua in hospital, recovering from spine surgery after Bali accident: ‘Healing slowly’

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha found a reason to smile in the middle of a difficult recovery, thanks to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The actor, who recently underwent spine surgery after an accident in Bali, shared a video from her hospital room on Monday, showing the Bollywood magic that is keeping her spirits up.

Nushrrat Bharuccha shares health update

Nushrratt Bharuccha turns to SRK and Kajol’s Gerua during spine surgery recovery: ‘Healing slowly, dreaming endlessly’.

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In the video posted on her Instagram Stories on Monday, Nushrratt is seen smiling from her hospital bed as Gerua, the romantic song featuring Shah Rukh and Kajol in Dilwale, plays on the television. Medical staff are also seen helping her with her meal. Sharing the moment, the actor spoke about finding happiness in small things while getting better.

"And just like that, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol bring a smile to my face. A reminder, things get better ... little by little... they always do. Healing slowly, dreaming endlessly," she captioned the post.

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Nushrratt Bharuccha shares first update after the accident

{{^usCountry}} A few days before sharing the video, Nushrratt had posted a photograph of an empty reclining wheelchair near a window, with the sunset in the background. It was her first social media update since the accident, and her caption hinted at how much life had changed in a short time. She wrote, “Been chasing sunsets forever, and just like that my view changed. But, Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.” What happened to Nushrratt Bharuccha in Bali? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A few days before sharing the video, Nushrratt had posted a photograph of an empty reclining wheelchair near a window, with the sunset in the background. It was her first social media update since the accident, and her caption hinted at how much life had changed in a short time. She wrote, “Been chasing sunsets forever, and just like that my view changed. But, Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.” What happened to Nushrratt Bharuccha in Bali? {{/usCountry}}

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Nushrratt suffered a spinal fracture during what her team described as a “work-cum-holiday trip” to Bali. She was first taken to a hospital in Indonesia and later flown back to Mumbai in an air ambulance for surgery.

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Her publicist confirmed the news in a statement, saying, “Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine.”

The statement also said that her “immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care.” It added that she would need “time to rest and recover,” with her professional commitments likely to be affected over the following weeks. Videos showing Nushrratt arriving in Mumbai on a stretcher also circulated online, leaving fans worried about her condition.

Nushrratt’s upcoming films and work commitments

The accident comes at a time when Nushrratt has projects lined up. She was last seen in the Netflix film Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, alongside Sohum Shah and Nora Fatehi.

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The actor is also set to star opposite Tiger Shroff in an untitled action film directed by Remo D’Souza. The film also features Pashmina Roshan, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav.