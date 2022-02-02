Nusrat Jahan hints she is already married to Yash Dasgupta: 'We do not need to get married again'

Last year, actor Nusrat Jahan welcomed a baby boy with fellow actor Yash Das Gupta. Ever since, rumours and reports of their marriage have been doing rounds. Last week, Nusrat asked a journalist probing her about the matter, "How do you know I am not married?" Now, she has doubled down on her comment saying she and Yash "do not need to get married again".

In a recent interview, the popular actor addressed the constant questions about her marriage to Yash. Nusrat gave birth to her son Yishaan on August 26 last year. On the birth certificate, Yash was listed as the father. When Nusrat was discharged from Kolkata's Bhagirathi Neotia Hospital, after the delivery, Yash was seen carrying the newborn.

Yash had also shared an update with fans about Nusrat, “For those who have been enquiring about Nusrat’s health, the mother and child are healthy and doing well.” Nusrat and Yash have been in a relationship since 2020.

Speaking to India Today, Nusrat said, "I don’t know why people were so bothered about the whole marriage thing. They kept asking me. I mean, what do you expect? That I will call everyone up and say, ‘Hey, I’m getting married?' If so, you’re expecting the wrong thing. If I choose not to speak about my personal life, it’s my choice, right? I think two people who are married should know that themselves. If they are happy, then what more can one want?"

When pressed about whether she and Yash were married, Nusrat replied, "We do not need to get married again. How does that sound?" In 2019, Nusrat had married businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey. In June 2021, she had said that their marriage was invalid under Indian laws.

