O Balle Balle: Salman Khan grooves to Punjabi beats of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song, creates new hook steps

Actor Salman Khan's new dance number O Balle Balle from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan just dropped and it has him grooving with new hook steps. The song stars Salman with Jassi Gill, Shenaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam and Vinali Bhatnagar. It is a celebration song. Also read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer: Salman Khan's film is heavy on action scenes as he steps up to protect his loved ones

O Balle Balle: Salman Khan proves his dance skills in new song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The song begins with Salman Khan flaunting his best dance moves so far in all the songs of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He appears in his all-black look with long hair locks. He grooves and shares the stage with Jassi Gill, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam at times.

The song also gives a sneak peek into the love stories between Jassi Gill, Shenaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam and Vinali Bhatnagar. In a scene, Salman also went on to almost re-create his famous towel dance step but pauses when he gets teased. Instead, he comes up with some new hook steps for his fans.

Sung and composed by Sukhbir, the lyrics of the song are written by Kumaar. The dance is choreographed by Jani Master. All in all, the song is high on energy and brings Punjabi dance beats with a modern fusion. Reacting to it, a user commented on YouTube, “Can't believe this man is 57 Years old..The swag he is having has ultimate level.” “He gave tight slap to those haters who say he can't dance This level of energy at age of 57,” added another one. Someone also said, “In the Era of Remake songs only Superstar Salman Khan comes with the orginal songs.”

O Balle Balle is out after the release of songs like Naiyo Lagda, Billi Billi, Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling in Love), Bathukamma, and Yentamma. Their last song Yentamma became an instant hit, however, a section of the audience didn't like it for its portrayed veshti, a traditional wear of south Indians, as lungi and in poor light. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release on Eid this Friday.

