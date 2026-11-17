Oldest living James Bond actor George Lazenby congratulates Robert Pattinson on becoming 007, shares advice
George Lazenby congratulated Robert Pattinson on becoming the next James Bond, welcoming him to the role.
George Lazenby has welcomed Robert Pattinson to the James Bond franchise after Amazon MGM Studios officially announced his casting as the next 007. The 87-year-old actor, the oldest living actor to have played the iconic spy, shared a video message for Pattinson on social media, offering him some advice as he prepares to take over the role from Daniel Craig.
George Lazenby welcomes Robert Pattinson to James Bond club
George took to Instagram hours after the announcement to congratulate the Batman actor. In the video, he said, “Robert, welcome to the most exclusive club in the world. But remember to enjoy yourself. Let’s see if you’ll have [your] ‘this never happened to the other fella’ moment.”
He signed off with, “All the best mate, George.”
Deep Dive
About George Lazenby and his James Bond role
George Lazenby played James Bond in just one film, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, released in 1969. He stepped into the role after Sean Connery, who had played the British spy in the first five official Bond films. George's portrayal was followed by Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.
Robert Pattinson announced as the next James Bond
Amazon MGM Studios confirmed Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond on Monday, November 16. The announcement came through the official 007 social media accounts, which shared a video and a photograph of the actor in a black tuxedo holding a gun. The reveal was accompanied by the message, “Identity confirmed.”
Pattinson, 40, succeeds Daniel Craig, whose final appearance as the British spy was in the 2021 film No Time to Die. The casting makes Pattinson the seventh actor to play Bond in the official film franchise.
Robert Pattinson on playing James Bond
Reacting to the announcement, Pattinson said in a statement through Variety, “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”
The upcoming film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, known for Dune and Blade Runner 2049, with a screenplay by Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders. Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce the film, while Tanya Lapointe will serve as executive producer.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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