OMG 2 box office day 4 collection: Akshay Kumar's film crosses 50 crore, mints higher than opening day

OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, has entered the ₹50 crore club at the domestic box office. As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, OMG 2 minted ₹12.06 crore on the fourth day of its release. The number is higher than what the film earned on its opening day. (Also Read | Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer, Bholaa Shankar collectively break all time Indian BO records, mint ₹390 crore)

OMG 2 box office collection

Akshay Kumar stars in OMG 2 which released on August 11.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Taran shared a poster of OMG 2 featuring Akshay. He wrote, “OMG 2 has a super-solid Monday - the day that makes or breaks movies… Monday higher than Friday, says it all… Friday ₹10.26 crore, Saturday ₹15.30 crore, Sunday ₹17.55 crore, Monday ₹12.06 crore. Total: ₹55.17 crore. India biz (business).”

He also added, "Sure, OMG is a brand, but the love OMG 2 is getting is reflecting in its BO (box office) numbers… This franchise has only enhanced its status in the eyes and hearts of moviegoers." OMG 2 earned ₹10.26 crore on day one of its release, ₹15.3 crore on day two and ₹17.55 crore on day three. Currently, the total collection of the film stands at ₹55.17 crore.

All about OMG 2

The film, written and directed by Amit Rai, released in theatres last week on Friday. OMG 2 features Pankaj Tripathi as a devotee of Lord Shiva named Kanti Sharan Mudgal. Akshay essays the role of a messenger of God and Yami Gautam plays a lawyer.

OMG 2 is produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo. It touches upon various issues of teenagers and the importance of sex education. The film, presented by Viacom18 Studios, is billed as a spiritual sequel of OMG - Oh My God. It starred Akshay and Paresh Rawal and was released in 2012.

MAI, PGI hail recent film releases including OMG 2

On Monday, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and Producers Guild of India (PGI), in a joint statement, hailed the recent releases including OMG 2. In the last few days, more than 2.3 crore movie tickets were sold, and box office collections swelled to nearly ₹400 crore during the busiest single weekend for cinema halls and multiplexes since Covid-19.

From Rajnikanth-starrer Jailer to Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 to Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 to Chiranjeevi and Tamannah Bhatia’s Bholaa Shankar, the movies set the box office bells ringing from the evening of August 11 to 13. The statement said that the "combined gross box office (was) ₹390 crore over the Weekend across All India Theatres," in a reflection of good times at theatres. This is a "new all-time theatrical gross box office record" in its 100 years of history, it added.

