Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / OMG 2 box office day 4 collection: Akshay Kumar's film crosses 50 crore, mints higher than opening day

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 15, 2023 10:56 AM IST

OMG 2, directed by Amit Rai, released last week. It features Pankaj Tripathi as a devotee of Lord Shiva. Akshay Kumar essays the role of a messenger of God.

OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, has entered the 50 crore club at the domestic box office. As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, OMG 2 minted 12.06 crore on the fourth day of its release. The number is higher than what the film earned on its opening day. (Also Read | Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer, Bholaa Shankar collectively break all time Indian BO records, mint 390 crore)

OMG 2 box office collection

Akshay Kumar stars in OMG 2 which released on August 11.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Taran shared a poster of OMG 2 featuring Akshay. He wrote, “OMG 2 has a super-solid Monday - the day that makes or breaks movies… Monday higher than Friday, says it all… Friday 10.26 crore, Saturday 15.30 crore, Sunday 17.55 crore, Monday 12.06 crore. Total: 55.17 crore. India biz (business).”

He also added, "Sure, OMG is a brand, but the love OMG 2 is getting is reflecting in its BO (box office) numbers… This franchise has only enhanced its status in the eyes and hearts of moviegoers." OMG 2 earned 10.26 crore on day one of its release, 15.3 crore on day two and 17.55 crore on day three. Currently, the total collection of the film stands at 55.17 crore.

All about OMG 2

The film, written and directed by Amit Rai, released in theatres last week on Friday. OMG 2 features Pankaj Tripathi as a devotee of Lord Shiva named Kanti Sharan Mudgal. Akshay essays the role of a messenger of God and Yami Gautam plays a lawyer.

OMG 2 is produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo. It touches upon various issues of teenagers and the importance of sex education. The film, presented by Viacom18 Studios, is billed as a spiritual sequel of OMG - Oh My God. It starred Akshay and Paresh Rawal and was released in 2012.

MAI, PGI hail recent film releases including OMG 2

On Monday, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and Producers Guild of India (PGI), in a joint statement, hailed the recent releases including OMG 2. In the last few days, more than 2.3 crore movie tickets were sold, and box office collections swelled to nearly 400 crore during the busiest single weekend for cinema halls and multiplexes since Covid-19.

From Rajnikanth-starrer Jailer to Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 to Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 to Chiranjeevi and Tamannah Bhatia’s Bholaa Shankar, the movies set the box office bells ringing from the evening of August 11 to 13. The statement said that the "combined gross box office (was) 390 crore over the Weekend across All India Theatres," in a reflection of good times at theatres. This is a "new all-time theatrical gross box office record" in its 100 years of history, it added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
akshay kumar pankaj tripathi yami gautam
