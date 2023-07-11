OMG 2 teaser: Akshay Kumar channels Lord Shiva as he comes to Pankaj Tripathi's rescue in his hour of need. Watch

Akshay Kumar is back, this time as someone like Lord Shiva, in his upcoming film Oh My God 2. He shared the teaser on Instagram and captioned it, “Rakh vishwas (have faith).” It shows him in a shirtless avatar, long dreadlocks and ash smeared on his forehead as he channels Lord Shiva for his devotee, played by Pankaj Tripathi. Also read: Akshay Kumar announces Housefull 5 release date, reveals only one cast member Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in stills from OMG 2 teaser.

OMG 2 teaser

While the original Oh My God revolved around Paresh Rawal, who played an atheist; OMG 2 has Pankaj Tripathi, a believer in Lord Shiva named Kanti Sharan Mudgal. The teaser opens with Pankaj Tripathi's voiceover as he says that a human being can give prove of God's existence by being either a believer or his absence by being an atheist but, God always comes to the rescue of a person in need.

It begins with a mention of Paresh's story in the first installment and goes on to show how Pankaj Tripathi's Kanti Sharan Mudgal worships Lord Shiva with utmost dedication and glimpses of how his family suffers a tragedy. There is also a glimpse of a child dying by suicide under a train.

Yami Gautam also stars in OMG 2

There is however, no glimpse of Yami Gautam who plays a lawyer in the film. Directed by Amit Rai, Oh My God 2 is a sequel to the original in which Akshay had essayed the character of Lord Krishna.

Yami had unveiled her look from OMG 2 last week. Sharing a still of herself from the film, she wrote on Instagram, “Miliye Kamini Maheshwari se. #OMG2 in theatres on August 11!”

About working on OMG 2, Yami earlier told Bollywood Hungama, “He (Akshay) is a very good producer also, and someone who is very passionate about this film. When I was given the narration I could feel that he really wants to make it with the right team. Of course, whatever chance I got to work with Pankaj Tripathi ji also, such a fantastic actor. With the new writing, there is another perspective which is very relevant, talked about, yet not talked about. So that will be interesting to see.”

OMG 2 will clash in theatres with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2. It reportedly stars Arun Govil as Lord Rama and Govind Namdev, who had appeared in OMG as well.

