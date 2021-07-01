On Rhea Chakraborty's birthday, watch Ayushmann Khurrana say 'I love you Rhea' 25 times during their VJ days

Actor Rhea Chakraborty celebrates her 29th birthday on Thursday, July 1. After a difficult last year--with the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput and her arrest--Rhea is finally returning to her usual life, slowly and steadily.

On her birthday, we dug out an old video from her days as an MTV VJ. In 2010, she featured in a video with actor Ayushmann Khurrana and comedian Jose Covaco. All three used to MTV VJs at the time.

In the video, Ayushmann and Jose are asked to say 'I love you Rhea' while imitating different personalities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Michael Jackson and others. Rhea gives each of them different prompts as they continue the exercise for a minute.

After their stint at VJs, Ayushmann landed a role in Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor. With multiple hits to his credit, he is among the most popular actors in Bollywood. Rhea, meanwhile, made her acting debut with Telugu film Tuneega Tuneega. She made her Bollywood debut with Mere Dad Ki Maruti.

Rhea later starred in movies such as Sonali Cable, Jalebi and others. Her next release will be Rumi Jafry's Chehre.

Amid the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, mentions of Rhea from the film's promotional materials had also disappeared, and the producers also refused to comment on it. However, Rhea was finally seen in the last scene of the trailer when it released.

"I don’t see any reason for not mentioning her name. She is among the eight artistes in the film. We signed her much earlier and she completed her part satisfactorily. So, we are looking at her as one of the actors who’s done a good job," producer Anand Pandit had

said about Rhea in an interview to the Indian Express.