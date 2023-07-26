One Friday Night trailer: Raveena Tandon, Milind Soman pair up for a riveting drama. Watch

Presented by Jio Studios, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Manish Trehan, the film is directed by Manish Gupta. Slated for a digital premiere on July 28, One Friday Night will stream for free on Jio Cinema.

What's in the trailer

One Friday Night, centres around Ram, an affluent man who finds himself entangled in an affair with Niru, a woman half his age. Their secret rendezvous in a clandestine love nest takes an unforeseen turn when a life-altering accident leaves Ram severely injured, and in dire need of medical attention. With no other options available, Niru is forced to make a fateful decision - to reach out to Ram's unsuspecting wife, Lata.

What Milind Soman said

Actor Milind Soman shared, “One Friday Night is a project that pushed me as an actor. The character of Ram allowed me to explore complex emotions and dilemmas that many people face in their lives. The film's narrative is intense, and the twists and turns will keep the viewers at the edge of their seats. Collaborating with the talented Raveena Tandon and Vidhi Chitalia has been an absolute pleasure. I'm certain that Jio Cinema's platform will provide the perfect stage for audiences to immerse themselves in this thrilling tale.”

What Manish Gupta said

In an interview to Hindustan Times, director Manish Gupta said, "I was looking for someone who should be 50 plus age, handsome, good looking and built well. I saw a video of Milind talking about his wife Ankita Konwar. He was saying 'My wife is 26 years younger than me but it doesn’t matter.’ The way he said it, I felt ‘Wow this is my character.’ I approached him and he liked the script.”

Milind Soman was last seen in the action thriller Lakadbaggha earlier this year. He will also be seen as Sam Manekshaw in Kangana Ranaut's period political drama Emergency later this year. Raveena was last seen in a supporting role in Prashant Neel's blockbuster action film KGF: Chapter 2 last year. She will also be seen opposite Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming romantic comedy Ghudchadi.

