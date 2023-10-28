Orry parties with Karan Johar, Ananya Panday and Sanjay Kapoor. See pics

Orry's latest party pictures

On Friday, Orry shared a number of pictures from a recent party on his Instagram Stories. In one of the pictures, he was seen posing with director Karan Johar. The Koffee with Karan host was spotted in a shiny black and bue shirt.

Orry also posed a picture with Sanjay Kapoor. A second picture saw Orry thanking Ananya Panday for crouching down to click the picture with him. "Cause every shortie needs a tallie. thank you for crouching down for me," he said in the caption. Some other stars who were seen at the party with Orry were Shanaya Kapoor and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta.

About Orry

Orhan first came to the media spotlight after he was regularly seen with actor Janhvi Kapoor. Later, he was seen hanging out with Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and other star kids in Bollywood. In an interview with Cosmopolitan India, he talked about his work and said, “I’m sleeping or I’m working. I work very hard. No. I go to the gym and do a lot of self-reflection. Sometimes I do yoga, get a massage. You know, I’m working, but on myself.”

Orhan had also shared that he cannot describe his profession as he is a ‘singer, songwriter, fashion designer, creative director, fashion stylist, executive assistant, shopper, buyer, a football player, art curator’. “I get offers all the time. But I don’t speak Hindi very well. A friend of mine loves Hindi movies, so we got together at her house to watch Padmaavat. It took me three days to watch the movie because she had to keep translating it for me. I just didn’t know what was going on. Great film. Loved it. And now I’ve watched it like 30 times. So no—no Bollywood for me right now,” he added.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON