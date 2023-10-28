Raj Kundra reveals he was stripped in jail after arrest in pornography case: ‘Media to nanga kar hi rahi thi…’

Businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra recently opened up about the time in jail when he was stripped in front of many. He was arrested and lodged in Arthur Road jail in a pornography case. Narrating his experience in jail, Raj told Pinkvilla that he was hurt and humiliated by the incident. Also read: Raj Kundra reacts to question about whitewashing his image in UT69 Raj Kundra walked out of Arthur Road jail after being granted bail by magistrate court. (Bhushan Koyande/HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

Raj on jail time

Raj Kundra said, “It is humiliating because wo nanga hi kar dete hain apko (They turn you naked). Checking if you are carrying any narcotics in your back side, they will strip you down in front of everyone so you feel like you have lost all your dignity when that happens.”

“You feel like you have gone through so much already ab yahan pe bhi nanga kar rahe hain. Media to nanga kar hi rahi thi mujhe, upar se ye bhi ho gaya so I felt very disheartened and hurt (You feel like you have gone through so much already and now, here also they are stripping you. Media was already stripping me and now this happened, so I felt very disheartened and hurt).”

Raj's film

Raj said he was put in a common barrack. He will be sharing more of his experience from jail time in his upcoming film, UT69. He stars in the film himself, which marks his official acting debut.

Controversy

Raj Kundra was arrested in an alleged pornography-related case in 2021. The trailer of the UT69 was dropped earlier this month. It begins with a ‘breaking news’ about Raj's infamous arrest, which was one of the biggest controversies of the year.

Raj was granted bail after about two months in jail. He walked out of jail on September 21, a day after he was granted bail by the court. He was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act.

Raj continues to maintain that he was framed in the case. For a very long time, he avoided making public appearances. He even resorted to covering his face with unique masks in front of the paparazzi and the media.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail