Nysa Devgan wears red dress to party in Mykonos nightclub with Orhan Awatramani and friends. See pics

New pictures of actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan have surfaced from a Mykonos bash, where she was joined by her friends. Nysa wore a strapless red dress for her night out, and was seen posing with her friend Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, in one of the pictures. Nysa and friends were in Greece, where they also celebrated Orry's birthday, earlier this week. Also read: Nysa Devgan's parties are never-ending as more photos from London life surface. See pics with Ayan Shetty and others Nysa Devgan wore a red dress as she partied with her friends in Greece.

Nysa Devgan parties with friends

On Thursday, businessman Vedant Mahajan, who often hosts star-studded parties in London and Mumbai, shared pictures from the recent bash at Tabu Mykonos. He posed with Nysa Devgan and Orry, who was dressed in a colourful shirt, in one of the pictures.

Nysa was seen clicking a picture of singer Kanika Kapoor performing on stage at the bash. Apart from the party pictures, which gave a glimpse of a packed nightclub, Vedant also shared a clip of Kanika singing at the venue.

Reactions to Nysa's party pics

Orry commented on the post, "Take me back." A person said, "Too much fun." A fan wrote, "Awww finally we can see Nysa!! (crying and heart emojis)." Another person commented, "@nysadevgan how beautiful you are!" One more said, "Not being able to find the right words... fomo (fear of missing out)."

About Nysa Devgan

Nysa is the only daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol and was born in 2003. The actors also have a son named Yug Devgan. He was born in 2010, and is currently studying in school. Nysa is pursuing her higher education in Switzerland after wrapping up school at Singapore's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

She is often seen travelling to different places with her friends, including Orry. Nysa is also spotted in paparazzi videos, while out and about with her friends and family and at parties.

Kajol on Nysa's first encounter with paparazzi

Kajol was recently asked how Nysa has been dealing with media attention as she gets snapped by the paparazzi often. Kajol had told NDTV in an interview, “I can’t teach her how to deal with paparazzi, she has learnt that with experience. She first had an experience with the paparazzi in Jaipur. We both were alone and were not travelling with any security. At that time, the 20-25 photographers surrounded us and started shouting, this scared her and she burst out crying. I just carried her in my arms and went straight to the car. Later I told her that these people mean you no harm, it's just their work so don't worry about it. If you have noticed I have kept my children away from it.”

Kajol had added, “She is better now with it and she is handling it very very well. She is handling it with a lot more grace and dignity than I would have. If I was in her place, toh mera chappal bahut pehle nikal chuka hota (I wouldn't have handled it with such patience)."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON