Kajol lauds daughter Nysa Devgan for handling paparazzi with grace: ‘Mera chappal bahut pehle nikal chuka hota’

Actor Kajol recently praised her daughter Nysa Devgan for the way she deals with the paparazzi, on her own terms. Nysa is one of the most popular star kids and also a paparazzi favourite. Talking about Nysa, Kajol said in a new interview that her daughter has become better at handling media attention, with grace and dignity. Also read: Kajol says why she would put Ajay Devgn on trial: I'm sure he'd accept all charges Nysa Devgan is the oldest child of Kajol and Ajay Devgn.(Instagram)

Kajol's duaghter Nysa

Kajol married actor Ajay Devgn in February 1999. The couple has two children – daughter Nysa who was born in 2003, and son Yug who was born in 2010. As much as Nysa enjoys popularity among fans, she maintains a private life and also ends up combating social media trolls from time to time.

Kajol on Nysa's first encounter with paparazzi

Kajol was recently asked how Nysa has been dealing with media attention as she gets snapped by the paparazzi often. Kajol said, “I can’t teach her how to deal with paparazzi, she has learnt that with experience. She first had an experience with the paparazzi in Jaipur. We both were alone and were not travelling with any security. At that time, the 20-25 photographers surrounded us and started shouting, this scared her and she burst out crying. I just carried her in my arms and went straight to the car. Later I told her that these people mean you no harm, it's just their work so don't worry about it. If you have noticed I have kept my children away from it.”

Kajol on Nysa dealing with media attention now

“She is better now with it and she is handling it very very well. She is handling it with a lot more grace and dignity than I would have. If I was in her place, toh mera chappal bahut pehle nikal chuka hota (I wouldn't have handled it with such patience),” the actor added.

Nysa is currently pursuing her higher education in Switzerland after completing her school at Singapore's Glion Institute of Higher Education. While it is unclear whether Nysa wants to join the industry in future or not, her photos and videos on social media often go viral. On the other hand, Kajol is currently basking in the success of Lust Stories 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON