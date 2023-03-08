Pakistani actor Feroze Khan, accused of domestic violence by ex-wife, supports 'favourite actor' Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has shown support for Nawazuddin Siddiqui after the actor broke his silence and addressed the allegations against him made by his estranged wife Aaliya. The Pakistan actor, who is also accused of domestic violence and abuse by his former wife Aliza Sultan, took to Twitter on Tuesday to extend his 'best wishes' to his 'favourite actor' Nawazuddin. Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks silence on ex-wife's claims, says Aaliya 'only wants money'

Feroze retweeted Nawazuddin’s statement on Aaliya’s allegations. “Sending best wishes to favourite actor,” he wrote along with it, adding a strong bicep emoji. On Monday, Nawazuddin had shared his version of events on social media after Aaliya had accused the actor of rape and alleged that he had thrown her and their two children out of their Mumbai home. Hours later, actor Kangana Ranaut came out in support of Nawazuddin saying that it was 'much-needed' for the actor to speak for himself, adding 'silence' was not a solution to all the problems.

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan lends support to Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

In his statement, Nawazuddin stated that Aaliya and he have not lived together for years and are already divorced. Sharing his statement on social media, he wrote, "This is not an allegation but expressing my emotions." He alleged that his estranged wife is doing all of this for ‘more money’ and that it’s a pattern. Detailing how he has funded Aaliya’s films and her lifestyle, he alleged that she has accused him ‘falsely’ many times earlier only to retract it later, once she gets her demanded money.

An excerpt of Nawazuddin's statement read, "I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha (show) will somewhere be read by my small children. Social media platforms, Press and a bunch of people are really enjoying my character assassination on the basis of one sided and manipulated videos. There are few points, I would like to express. 1. First of all me and Aaliya do not stay together since several years, we are already divorced but we definitely had an understanding only for our kids..."

Meanwhile, last year, after months of rumours, Pakistani actor Feroze confirmed that he and his wife of four years Aliza had ended their marriage. Before the actor issued a statement, Aliza had said that she had to 'endure infidelity, blackmail and degradation' by Feroze. However, the actor denied all allegations and the former couple is fighting the case in Pakistani courts.

