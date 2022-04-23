Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Palak Tiwari says she wants to help mother Shweta Tiwari, pay for brother's studies, nana-nani's medical bills
bollywood

Palak Tiwari says she wants to help mother Shweta Tiwari, pay for brother's studies, nana-nani's medical bills

Up and coming actor Palak Tiwari has spoken about helping out her mother Shweta Tiwari with the family's expenses. She will make her acting debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.
Palak Tiwari has spoken about how she wishes to help out her family financially.
Published on Apr 23, 2022 11:48 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Palak Tiwari, daughter of television actor Shweta Tiwari, has spoken about how she wishes to shoulder the financial burden with her mom. In a new interview, Palak talked about how her mother takes on a lot of work just so she can look after the family's needs. Now that Palak has started working too, she hopes she can pitch in as well. (Also read: Palak Tiwari breaks silence on being papped with Ibrahim Ali Khan: 'I was hiding from Shweta Tiwari')

Palak is Shweta's daughter from her first marriage to actor Raja Chaudhary. Shweta later married actor Abhinav Kohli, with whom she has a son named Reyansh. She and Abhinav had a messy split a couple of years ago and both her kids live with her now.

RELATED STORIES

In a new interview with RJ Siddhant Kanan, Palak talked about all that wishes to do for a her family. “Ultimate aim is to provide for my family in a way that they never have to worry about anything. Because my mom has always been a sole earner, and I want to take that pressure off her back. I really want to be capable enough and earn enough so that I can provide for my brother and his education throughout his life. I can provide for my mom, my nana’s medical bills and my nani’s medical bills (nana and nani are maternal grandparents). I hope they never come about. Anything that my family needs, I want to be the person they can rely on," she said.

“I know my mother doesn’t like keeping Reyansh at home, even if it is for one night. They have a very sweet bond. If anyone else was earning accordingly in the family, she would have stayed home with him, and I want this for my brother as well. I know she leaves him and goes to work just so she can provide for us. And I know she takes on so much work,” she added.

Palak has been seen in a couple of music videos so far, most famously, Bijlee Bijlee. She will make her acting debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. It's a horror film that also stars Vivek Oberoi and Arbaaz Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
palak tiwari shweta tiwari
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP