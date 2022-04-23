Palak Tiwari says she wants to help mother Shweta Tiwari, pay for brother's studies, nana-nani's medical bills

Palak Tiwari, daughter of television actor Shweta Tiwari, has spoken about how she wishes to shoulder the financial burden with her mom. In a new interview, Palak talked about how her mother takes on a lot of work just so she can look after the family's needs. Now that Palak has started working too, she hopes she can pitch in as well. (Also read: Palak Tiwari breaks silence on being papped with Ibrahim Ali Khan: 'I was hiding from Shweta Tiwari')

Palak is Shweta's daughter from her first marriage to actor Raja Chaudhary. Shweta later married actor Abhinav Kohli, with whom she has a son named Reyansh. She and Abhinav had a messy split a couple of years ago and both her kids live with her now.

In a new interview with RJ Siddhant Kanan, Palak talked about all that wishes to do for a her family. “Ultimate aim is to provide for my family in a way that they never have to worry about anything. Because my mom has always been a sole earner, and I want to take that pressure off her back. I really want to be capable enough and earn enough so that I can provide for my brother and his education throughout his life. I can provide for my mom, my nana’s medical bills and my nani’s medical bills (nana and nani are maternal grandparents). I hope they never come about. Anything that my family needs, I want to be the person they can rely on," she said.

“I know my mother doesn’t like keeping Reyansh at home, even if it is for one night. They have a very sweet bond. If anyone else was earning accordingly in the family, she would have stayed home with him, and I want this for my brother as well. I know she leaves him and goes to work just so she can provide for us. And I know she takes on so much work,” she added.

Palak has been seen in a couple of music videos so far, most famously, Bijlee Bijlee. She will make her acting debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. It's a horror film that also stars Vivek Oberoi and Arbaaz Khan.

