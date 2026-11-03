Panchayat actor Chandan Roy says his struggles in Mumbai helped him play desperate cabbie in Aakhri Ride | Interview

Actor Chandan Roy, who became a household name with his portrayal of Vikas in Panchayat, is now winning hearts with his latest short film, Aakhri Ride, presented by filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vasan Bala. In the film, Chandan plays a cab driver in Mumbai, and through his character’s struggles, the audience gets a glimpse of the city’s harsh realities and how they can push people to the brink of desperation.

Chandan Roy in a still from short-film Aakhri Ride, which is presented by Anurag Kashyap and Vasan Bala.

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In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Chandan looked back at his early days of struggle, recalling how his dream of becoming an actor led him to pursue journalism before eventually moving to Mumbai to follow his passion. The actor also reflected on his nine-year journey in the city, how his career has evolved over the years and how Mumbai has gradually become home for him.

From journalism to acting: Chandan talks about his journey

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Hailing from the small village of Mahnar in Bihar, Chandan had been interested in acting since his school days. However, with limited exposure and no access to the internet, he had to find his own way towards the world of cinema. He eventually chose to pursue mass communication, believing it would keep him close to cameras, lights, microphones and the entertainment industry.

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining the thought process behind that decision, Chandan recalled, “I had no money, and one has to do a lot of buttering to the bosses, and I just couldn't do that. I was a bit carefree. But thank God, I got a desk job. I thought, instead of going somewhere else to work and earn money, wouldn't it be better if I joined media? Because here we would have cameras, lights, microphones, and we would stay very aware of what's happening in Bollywood.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining the thought process behind that decision, Chandan recalled, “I had no money, and one has to do a lot of buttering to the bosses, and I just couldn't do that. I was a bit carefree. But thank God, I got a desk job. I thought, instead of going somewhere else to work and earn money, wouldn't it be better if I joined media? Because here we would have cameras, lights, microphones, and we would stay very aware of what's happening in Bollywood.” {{/usCountry}}

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He shared that he saw mass communication as a way to remain connected to cinema while also finding opportunities to earn a living. “There was no one to guide me either. Mass Communication felt somewhat closer to cinema. I was thinking I could be seen on TV. All these thoughts were going through my head. In a small town with no internet, we made our decisions by reading newspaper clippings. So, for that boy at that time, I think it was his best decision,” he shared.

'Nine years in Mumbai, but the drive to work hard remains the same'

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Reflecting on completing nine years in Mumbai, Chandan said that he has gradually found comfort in the city, calling it home, but his approach towards work remains unchanged. “Today marks nine years of my time in Mumbai. Believe me, the boy who arrived nine years ago with a small suitcase — I still feel the exact same way today,” he said.

The actor explained that growing up in Bihar instilled in him a strong work ethic, something that continues to define his life in Mumbai. “I come from a very small town in Bihar, and hard work and manual labour are taught deeply there. Even now in Mumbai, I feel—you came here to work, earn, and make a name for yourself. Every morning I wake up with this exact energy. So that attitude is still there today,” he shared.

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'Have been a long-time fan of Anurag Kashyap'

During the conversation, Chandan also spoke about what convinced him to take up Aakhri Ride. The actor shared that the decision came down to the story, the filmmakers, and, most importantly, the association with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

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“When an independent film comes to me, especially a film of this kind, I look for good craft and good story. And this film was going to be presented by Anurag Kashyap. I have been a long-time fan of Anurag sir. So for someone who learned so much from his cinema, if his name gets attached to a film, it's a huge deal for me,” he said.

When asked if he has ever met Anurag, Chandan said, “I was coming out of an office after giving an audition, and he was about to take the elevator. But I didn't have the courage to say hi to him. But the amazing thing was, I don't know if he had seen my work back then or not, but he waved his hand. I also said ‘hi’ to him from a distance. I still remember that till today."

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Apart from Chandan Roy, Aakhri Ride features Kennedy actor Aamir Dalvi. It is written and directed by Yashoda Parthasarthy and Vijesh Rajan and produced by Ranjan Singh, Vishesh Agrawal, Rajan EPK and Anurag. It is streaming on theYouTube channel Oh Short Flips.