Surat court issues warrant against Anurag Kashyap for failing to appear in case over 'anti-Brahmin' remarks

A Surat city court on Monday issued a bailable warrant against filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap for failing to appear before it in a case pertaining to his alleged offensive remarks made on social media against the Brahmin community last year. Anurag Kashyap was accused of making 'anti-Brahmin' remarks in 2025.

Surat court issues warrant against Anurag Kashyap Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate JV Chauhan issued the bailable warrant against Kashyap and kept the matter for further hearing on December 24.

The order was passed after the 54-year-old filmmaker, known for helming critically acclaimed Gangs of Wasseypur and Black Friday, among other Hindi movies, failed to appear before the court despite summonses being issued against him, including via a newspaper.

The court in May directed registration of a case against Kashyap under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 192 (promoting enmity between different groups), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), and 352 (2) (circulating false rumours) on an application filed by lawyer Kamlesh Raval, a legal advisor to Hindutva outfits Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

As part of the judicial proceedings, the court issued a summons to Kashyap, but he failed to appear before it. When he remained absent on Monday, the court issued a bailable warrant against him, Raval said.

A bailable warrant allows the accused person to secure release by furnishing bail as specified by the court. “We initially filed an application and requested his presence (in court) for verification, but he failed to appear. The trial court subsequently initiated proceedings against him. A summons was then issued, yet he did not show up. The court directed that a public summons be published in a newspaper. We arranged for this to be printed in a prominent newspaper (in its Mumbai edition), but he still failed to appear,” Raval maintained.

The case against Anurag Kashyap The applicant had sought legal action against Kashyap for his remarks dated April 16, 2025, wherein he posted “an objectionable message on social media (X) that cast a slur upon the entire Brahmin community.”

In his plea, the petitioner said that when an individual named Aaditya objected to Kashyap's post, the filmmaker responded angrily with a post berating him and asking, “What have you achieved by being a Brahmin?” Raval claimed that by making such comments, Kashyap attempted “to disparage the Brahmin community, and this post constitutes an insult to the entire Brahmin community.”

Such a statement by the accused posed a risk of promoting enmity between different religious and caste groups across the nation, he contended. The accused is an actor, director, and producer, whose films influence people from all age groups. His follow-up social media post revealed his mindset, as he attempted to disrupt a peaceful atmosphere and sought to defame the entire Brahmin community, according to the petitioner.

Kashyap's tweet was in reaction to objections raised by two outfits, Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj and Vipra Sena, over certain portions of the Hindi film "Phule" following the release of its trailer.

“The statements made by the accused have defamed the entire Brahmin community and promoted animosity between different communities in India. His actions constitute an attempt to disrupt India's national unity and disturb peace and harmony,” Raval claimed.

Anurag Kashyap's apology Days after his comments triggered a controversy, Kashyap issued an apology to the Brahmin community, saying he crossed a boundary by using “abusive language” while replying to someone in anger.

“I sincerely apologize to this community to whom I did not want to say this, but wrote it in anger while responding to someone's cheap comment. I apologise to all my friends, my family and the (Brahmin) society for my way of speaking and for the abusive language,” the filmmaker said in April 2025 in a statement on Instagram.