Anurag Kashyap made Gangs of Wasseypur sets feel like a playground, never flaunted authority: Short film Aakhiri Ride makers

Writer-director and VFX supervisors Yashoda Parthasarthy and Vijesh Rajan began their journeys in the film industry with Anurag Kashyap. While Vijesh was part of the team behind Gangs of Wasseypur, Yashoda worked with the filmmaker on Raman Raghav 20. Their latest short film, Aakhiri Ride, is also presented by Anurag and Vasan Bala. Aakhri Ride makers Yashoda Parthasarthy and Vijesh Rajan spoke about starting their careers with Anurag Kashyap.

In an exclusive interaction with Hindustan Times, the duo spoke about how Anurag's early influence shaped their understanding of cinema. They also discussed casting Panchayat actor Chandan Roy and featuring the voice of fellow Panchayat actor Faisal Malik in their short film, as well as how their observations during long cab rides across Mumbai inspired Aakhiri Ride.

How did you decide on casting Faisal Malik and Chandan Roy? Yashoda: While writing Scam Raju's (Faisal Malik) character, I could just hear Faizal Bhai's voice. We have a working relationship with him for many years now. When we approached him, he agreed, and he really loved the script as well.

Chandan's story is quite unique because when I first made my mom read the script, she recommended him, but I didn't believe that an actor from Panchayat-like big show will star in my short film. We had narrated it to a couple of actors, but we felt like something was missing, and also they were not from UP or Bihar. We wanted someone who looks very dedicated to his work and has a little bit of innocence. Later, our casting team also recommended Chandan, and as soon as he came into the meeting room, we were like, 'Wow, he is perfect'. He is so humble, intelligent, and technically very sound. He's also very dedicated; he would often be like, 'Can I say this line again?' He is very layered as a person, which was quite fun to explore during the process.

Did you guys have any haunting experience in a cab for this story to be born? Vijesh: It was actually also our way to pay homage to Hindi 90s cinema tropes — a truthful hero whose sister is getting married, a 90s plot where the cop comes at the end, a villain who pops up. We wanted to do our own take on that.

Vijesh/Yashoda: A lot of drivers come from UP and Bihar to work in metro cities. Yashoda and I often travel long distances across Mumbai by cab, and that's when we started noticing the drivers and hearing about their problems. So, the film is somewhat based on several real-life incidents.

I remember one particular driver who was in a state of panic, making multiple calls. We couldn't fully understand what he was saying because of the dialect, but he clearly needed to arrange money urgently. Yashoda and I spoke about the tragedy of that situation — both of us sitting comfortably in the back seat, being driven home by someone who might not even have a home to go to, someone who was struggling to make ends meet and suddenly had to arrange money for a payment. That became our starting point for figuring out how to tell this story.