Pankaj Tripathi: As a celebrity, it’s a duty to use my voice to uplift the underprivileged

Actor Pankaj Tripathi understands the power of his actions as a public figure, and wishes to use it well toeards a good cause. During his recent family holiday to his hometown in Bihar, the actor honoured a promise he had made to khadi artisans in a village of Gopalganj, on his last visit..

The 45-year-old spent time with these artisans, heard their stories and extended support to their craft by buying their products.

“I was told that these artisans in Gopalganj, Bihar were performing well, making khadi products. The place is nice and only 10 - 15kms away from my village,” says Tripathi, adding, “The motive behind doing this was that the interest towards local products increases. I purchased a handmade rug and it has turned out to be so good. It was priceless.”

The Mirzapur actor urges everyone to “include a little bit of khadi in their lives as it will benefit many others”.

He elaborates, “It will provide employment to innumerable people, thereby, improving the economic conditions of our country. Khadi is the mark of being an Indian. We must include it in our lifestyle and make the best use of it.”

Tripathi feels it is his responsibility to use his reach for empowering small businesses and the underprivileged. “Mujhe khadi se prem ho gaya hai. Main chahta hoon India ke harr aadmi yeh soche. As a celebrity, it is my duty to do this. Me going and visiting them will make them popular in my village, more people will visit them. Zimmedaari hai ki jitna kar sakte hain, silently karte hain. It is the society which has made us actors, and in return we can only give them entertainment,” the actor ends.