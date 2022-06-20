Pankaj Tripathi feels Bollywood decides artist's value too quickly: 'Talents like me need time to arrive'

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has spoken about the one thing he would like to change about the Hindi film industry. In a new interview, Pankaj said that people in the industry 'too quickly' decide on the value of a person. He said that everyone should get equal opportunities. Pankaj also added that people have misconceptions about the film industry. (Also Read | Pankaj Tripathi says he enjoys playing 'powerful' Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur: 'I am a powerless man in real life')

Pankaj Tripathi debuted in 2004 with a brief role in Run and then in Omkara (2006). He has featured in dozens of films and television shows. However, he rose to fame with his supporting role in the film series Gangs of Wasseypur (2012). He has since featured in films like Fukrey, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton, Stree, Ludo, and Mimi. He is best known for his lead role in the web series Mirzapur and has also worked in Criminal Justice, Yours Truly and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Pankaj said, "There are a lot of obstacles, challenges, competition, insecurity but despite that, I'm here working on my terms and conditions and people have accepted me. I've respectfully refused films of big production houses that 'No, this isn't exciting me' and the other person has accepted it."

He then added, "But yes again several times I would like to change about this industry that you decide the value of the artist too quickly. Don't decide the value, try to give everyone equal opportunities. But again, be it a business or the industry it is difficult to say that everyone should get equal opportunity. Because it's a business, how will everyone have the same opportunity?... But yes several times, talents like me need a while to arrive in the film industry. At times, people more talented than me are still in a queue finding their own space."

Pankaj will be seen next in filmmaker Srijit Mukherji's upcoming feature Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga. It will release theatrically on June 24 and also stars Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta. Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Reliance Entertainment and Match Cut Productions Private Limited.

The actor will also begin shooting for season three of his popular Prime Video series Mirzapur, which features him in the fan-favourite character of don Kaleen Bhaiya. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur has been one of the biggest breakout Indian Originals since its debut in 2018.

