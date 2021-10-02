Pankaj Tripathi: I work out for fitness, not to build six or eight pack abs

Actor Pankaj Tripathi doesn’t believe in working out to show off. For him, it’s all about staying fit. Tripathi says he has become fitness conscious and owing to his hectic schedules, has even built a home gym.

“Main bahut conscious hoon fitness ko lekar. And more so in the past two years, for two reasons. First, I have crossed the age of 45, and secondly, I had an injury and there were some complications,” reveals the Mimi actor, who further adds that he does “cardio at home” but quickly clarifies, “Par sab fitness ke liye, six ya eight pack abs banana ke liye nahi.”

Althought finding time to exercise is tough for Tripathi, he makes sure he gets on with it, even half an hour, after pack-up for the day’s work.

“I don’t work out everyday. I have divided it like three days for yoga and two days for the gym. I walk as much as I can, ranging from 45 minutes to an hour as it depends on the shooting. Kisi dubbing ke beech beech mein kar leta hoon. And now advertisements have also got added to the everything, it is tough managing everything,” he shares.

Interestingly, the award-winning actor shares that he has not yet been asked by any director in the past to undergo any physical transformation, or even in present times where he plays a cricket coach in the upcoming film, ‘83 based on the 1983 cricket World Cup win.

“Aisa kabhi nahin hua, aur na aisa karna padha kisi film mein mujhe. I have not got any such role for which any director said mota hoja ya patla hoja. I play a coach in ’83, I have a different look in it. Body type and weight had nothing to do with that, but it’s only to do with the craft of acting,” he concludes.