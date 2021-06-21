Pankaj Tripathi: In this pandemic, imagination can help us change our attitude towards our reality for the better

Pankaj Tripathi has amassed great love over the years — from audiences and peers alike. And while his on-screen versatility has got him many accolades, the actor has now taken his creative experiments to social media.

Making the most of his craft to spread optimism among his followers, Tripathi posted an audio clip on Facebook to outline the power of imagination. Asking viewers to simply listen to his words, the Ludo (2020) actor described his immediate surroundings. He beautifully built a setting that let the listener imagine it all, thus also opening up the possibility of experiencing a world inside their own minds.

Explaining the thought behind sharing the audio clip, he says, “Firstly, it is to reduce the stress on our eyes due to the excessive screen time and to experience the infinite power of imagination. Imagination is rare among animals but in abundance in human beings and we should use it.”

At a time when emotions of grief and anxiety seem to be dominating many minds, the actor feels that “imagination gives us the ability to look at any situation from a different point of view”.

He explains, “Today when our country is battling the pandemic, imagination can help us change our attitude towards our reality for the better. We humans have the ability to feel optimistic even in negative situations, which is the magic of imagination. We have the power to imagine a better, safer future and then work towards it.”

It is to capitalise on this power that Tripathi, 44, has taken the audio route to connect with his audience. “When we’re listening intently, we create the visuals and images in our minds and create our own world using our imagination,” concludes the actor, while revealing that he’ll post four more clips with audio notes in the near future.