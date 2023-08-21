Pankaj Tripathi's father dies at 98, Akshay Kumar pays tribute: ‘No one can replace parents’

Actor Pankaj Tripathi's father Pandit Banaras Tiwari as died. He was 98. The actor has left from Uttarakhand, where he was shooting for a film, to his village in Belsand, Bihar. His father lived there with his mother while Pankaj lived in Mumbai with his wife and daughter.

An official statement from the family read, “It’s with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years. His last rites will be performed today amongst his close family. Pankaj Tripathi is currently on his way to his village in Gopalganj.”

Akshay Kumar, who worked with Pankaj in OMG 2, shared a tweet. “Deeply saddened by the news of the demise of my friend and co-star @TripathiiPankaj's father. No one can fulfill the absence of parents. May God give place to his father's soul at his feet. Om Shanti.”

Earlier in an interview with HT, Pankaj had spoken about his father and how he wanted him to become a doctor. “My father wanted me to become a doctor. The place where I hail from — a village in Gopalganj in North Bihar — people, only know two professions: an engineer or a doctor. I am a son of a farmer. My village is [situated so much in the] interior that there are still no well-built roads there,” he had said in 2018.

He added that his family did support his acting dreams. “They didn’t have any unfulfilled dreams, which they would have wanted me to fulfill. The only concern they had was whether I would be able to earn rozi-roti. I told them that if I went to Delhi (Pankaj is an alumnus of National School of Drama), I could even get a government job. Now, the thing with middle-class people is that sarkaari job sunke unhe lagta hai theek hoga. So my father said, ‘yes’.”

In an interview with Mashable earlier this month, the actor added that his father is not aware of his acting work. He said, “He is not too proud of my achievements. My father does not even know what and how I do in cinema. To date, he has not seen how a movie theatre looks from the inside. He sees my work if someone shows him on their computer or on the television, which was recently installed at my house.”

Pankaj's latest release is OMG 2 with Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam. It has been performing well at the box office.

