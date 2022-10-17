Paparazzi ask Taapsee Pannu ‘aaj chillana mat’ as they click her pics. Watch her response

Taapsee Pannu who was earlier seen upset with paparazzi at events, appeared to have mended bridges with the photographers. She was recently snapped arriving at Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali party in Mumbai. Taapsee not only smiled for the cameras but also paused for a small interaction with the media stationed outside the venue. Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali bash: Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon step out in ethnic

A video of her talking to the paparazzi surfaced online. In the video, a camera person is heard requesting Taapsee not to shout at them, before clicking her photos. He said, “Aaj chillaana mat (Don't get angry today).” Reacting to it, Taapsee sniggered and replied, “Aap aise harkate nahi karoge toh nahi chillaungi. (I won’t scream if you don’t misbehave with me).”

Taapsee wore a red saree, paired with a golden blouse. She was also holding a gift in her hands. Apart from Taapsee, several other celebrities such as Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were also a part of the bash. Among others present were Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl, Shaheer Sheikh, Ruchikaa Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Dinesh Vijan, filmmaker Guneet Monga and Manish Malhotra.

Taapsee was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa. The sci-fi thriller film is based on the concept of time travel and was the official Hindi adaptation of a Spanish thriller film Mirage. It also starred Pavail Gulati.

Taapsee will be next seen in the maiden project of her production house, Blurr. She also has Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? With Pratik Gandhi. She will also be seen with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. She was earlier in London for the film shoot of Dunki.

