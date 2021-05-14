Paresh Rawal responds to death hoax with witty reply: 'Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7 am'

Actor Paresh Rawal has become the latest Bollywood celebrity to fall prey to death hoaxes. The actor on Friday took to Twitter to rubbish a claim that he had died. He junked it with a witty response.

The actor saw a hoax on Twitter that claimed he had died on Friday morning at 7 am. Rubbishing it, the actor wrote, "...Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7 am...!"

In March this year, Paresh had confirmed on social media that he had been diagnosed with coronavirus, days after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

"Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," the actor had written.

Before Paresh Rawal, many celebrities such as Lucky Ali, Mukesh Khanna, Kirron Kher and others have also fallen prey to viral death hoaxes on social media in the recent past.