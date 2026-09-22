Parineeti Chopra defends Katrina Kaif over trolling: ‘When somebody comments on a postpartum body, I find it uneducated’

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif welcomed her son, Vihaan, with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, in November last year. The actor, who has largely stayed out of the limelight since embracing motherhood, recently made a rare public appearance with Vicky at Mukesh and Nita Ambani's Ganpati celebration. Her appearance sparked online discussion, with several users sharing her before-and-after pregnancy photos and commenting on her looks.

What Parineeti said

Parineeti Chopra has defended Katrina Kaif.

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Actor Parineeti Chopra has now defended her amid trolling for her appearance. "When somebody comments on a postpartum body, I find it uneducated. Like, you get a haircut, your hair is going to be shorter. You go for a vacation, you are going to come back with a tan. You are going to the gym, so you are going to make abs. There is going to be evidence of what you did on your body and all that is celebrated," Chopra told PTI in an interview.

"But making a human life, a baby, that evidence on the body is not celebrated. How is it negative? I would look at a woman and say, 'Oh my god, I see a stretch mark. Did you grow a baby? That's so amazing. How is your baby?' That's how I would look at it," she added.

'I don't even know the trolling that is happening around me'

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{{^usCountry}} Parineeti, who gave birth to a son in October last year, said she avoids social media to stay away from all the negativity. "Since, I don't spend much time on social media, I don't get to read about any kind of trolling. I don't even know the trolling that is happening around me or around people. I actually don't know most of it because that's how insignificant I feel it is. It's really a waste of time," she said, adding she usually refrains from discussing other people's bodies and lives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parineeti, who gave birth to a son in October last year, said she avoids social media to stay away from all the negativity. "Since, I don't spend much time on social media, I don't get to read about any kind of trolling. I don't even know the trolling that is happening around me or around people. I actually don't know most of it because that's how insignificant I feel it is. It's really a waste of time," she said, adding she usually refrains from discussing other people's bodies and lives. {{/usCountry}}

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Parineeti will seen next in Shaque: Trust No One. It is a psychological thriller created by Rensil D’Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra. The show marks Parineeti’s web series debut and also stars Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Sumeet Vyas and Harleen Sethi in key roles. The show follows a mother whose baby goes missing and her nine-year-long search for answers. As she gets closer to the truth, secrets begin to emerge, raising questions about trust, relationships and how well we really know the people closest to us. It is scheduled to release on Netflix on September 24.