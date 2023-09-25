Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share first official wedding pictures: Bride and groom look stunning in white

On Sunday, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in a private ceremony. Their wedding was held amid tight security in Udaipur's Taj Lake Palace. On Monday, Parineeti shared the official wedding photos. The couple wore cream wedding outfits. Also read: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding highlights

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at their wedding in Udaipur on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She wrote in her caption, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other... Our forever begins now...”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding

The wedding took place in the presence of family members, close friends, and several ministers. From Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, several renowned personalities such as Yuva Sena's Aaditya Thackeray, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh and Sanjeev Arora among others flew to Rajasthan in order to bless the couple on their D-Day.

Celebs at the wedding

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Priyanka Chopra is not a part of the celebrations, costume designer Manish Malhotra, tennis player Sania Mirza, and cricketer Harbhajan Singh reached Udaipur for the special day.

Everything about the royal wedding

The wedding kickstarted with Raghav's sehrabandi ceremony in the morning. He left with his baaraat from The Taj Lake Palace on boats for The Leela Palace, where the main ceremony was held. Among baaratis were Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann alongside the groom's family members.

A source previously told Hindustan Times that in Udaipur, the celebrations will begin on September 23 with a welcome lunch, titled Grains of Love, followed by pre-wedding festivities such as the haldi and mehendi ceremonies. These would be followed by a 1990s theme party, which will capture the duo's love for Bollywood through songs. DJ Sumit Sethi was papped arriving in Udaipur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the wedding took place at the Taj Lake Palace on September 24, the couple will now move to Chandigarh for a wedding reception. They will be hosting another reception in Delhi as well. It's not known if they will hold a third wedding party in Mumbai for the industry celebs or not.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra love story

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. Reportedly, they knew each other for several years as both studied in London. The two met while the actor was studying in London. However, their love story only began when Parineeti was filming Chamkila last year in Punjab. Reportedly, Raghav had visited her as a friend and later, they began dating.

Hello cinephiles, we're LIVE on WhatsApp! *Join here*

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON