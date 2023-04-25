Parineeti Chopra spotted at airport once again, fans wonder if she flies frequently to meet rumoured beau Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra, who is rumoured to be dating AAP politician Raghav Chadha, continues to fly in and out of Mumbai on a regular basis. The actor was once again spotted at the Mumbai airport Monday night before catching her flight. Parineeti maintained her silence as the photographers continued to ask her ‘shaadi kab hai (when is the wedding)’, and as she entered the airport, she simply said, “Pagal ho chuke hain (they have gone mad)." Also read: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to marry in Oct, had roka already: report

Parineeti Chopra seen at Mumbai airport Monday night. (Varinder Chawla)

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of Parineeti from the airport. She sported a simple look in a long black top, black and white check pants and white sneakers. She also carried a small backpack. As the photographers continued to ask her about the wedding, she continued to blush, but didn't respond to their queries. As one of the photographer said, “Hum log bhi apna kurta sila lete hain, bataiye mam, hum ladkiwale hain (we all can get our kurtas stitched for the wedding, tell us mam, we are from the girl's side).” She murmured 'pagal (mad)' as she entered the gate.

An Instagram user commented on the video, “She is just creating a buzz by not speaking. Wanted to be in limelight with her marriage news.” Another said, “She's not able to control her laugh, when paparazzi say shadi kab hai mam, kurta silana hai, hum ladkiwale hai.” One more said, "Blushing, blushing".

Many also wondered why she was travelling so often. A fan commented, “Everyday she goes to airport”. Another asked, “Why is she travelling so much these days?” A person also commented, “Beeechaaree Paaglie pyaaar mainn Delhi - Mumbai... up down karr raheehe hain (poor woman in love shuttling between Delhi and Mumbai).”

Parineeti and Raghav have been spotted together a few times. The two are rumoured to tie the knot by the end of the year. This month, Parineeti was seen visiting designer Manish Malhotra's house, making her fans wonder if she was hunting for her wedding trousseau.

