Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Parvathy Thiruvothu reveals why she didn’t do Hindi films after Qarib Qarib Singlle
bollywood

Parvathy Thiruvothu reveals why she didn’t do Hindi films after Qarib Qarib Singlle

The Malayalam actor says that playing “a woman with a strong mind and invincible nature” isn’t her priority; adds on the need for actors to work in projects on a pro-bono basis during these trying times
‘I feel the constant need to explore a person’s psyche’
Updated on Oct 30, 2021 07:23 PM IST
By Titas Chowdhury

Parvathy Thiruvothu marked her foray into Bollywood opposite late actor Irrfan in Qarib Qarib Singlle (2017). However, she hasn’t been seen in more Hindi films after that. While she’s keen on having a career here, she tells us that she’s waiting for the right part.

“I’ve been offered extremely few projects and I believe they were either very similar to the journeys of the characters I’ve played in other languages or to the character I played in Qarib Qarib Singlle. I’m still waiting for that one project which would be a very different experience for me as well as the audience,” she shares.

The Bangalore Days (2014) and Uyare (2019) actor, who has received critical acclaim for her performances, is also known to be vocal about issues such as gender inequality and sexual harassment at workplace. And while many assume that playing “a woman with a strong mind and invincible nature” maybe her priority, Thiruvothu differs.

She says, “I want to be able to play individuals who have never found courage, strength or love, including sadists who intend harm or those who want to do well for others. I feel the constant need to explore a person’s psyche and thereby, exercise empathy and learn better.”

RELATED STORIES

A while back, Thiruvothu was seen in Navarasa, a project where she worked on a pro-bono basis. Hoping that it sets a precedent amid these trying times, she says, “Actors and technicians who are in a spot where they are financially secured should put their privilege to good use. It helps crew members who are forced to take work outside of the film industry to support and sustain themselves. I’m grateful that I’m in that position (to offer help). This should be done often.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Hollywood film Rust’s tragedy raises questions on set safety

5

Katrina Kaif-Salman Khan reunite on Bigg Boss 15. See pics from Weekend Ka Vaar

Ileana shares pics after cutting fingers, says it made her 'cry like a child'

Sunny Kaushal: I would be lying if I say this is exactly how I envisioned my career
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP