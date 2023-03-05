Pathaan BO collection day 39: Shah Rukh Khan's film refuses to slow down, earns over 1033 cr worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan continues its successful run at the box office, even after more than a month after its release in January 2023. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action-spy thriller clashed with films like Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada, and Akshay Kumar's Selfiee and outperformed them massively. Pathaan has now made a business of over ₹2 crore on Saturday, which makes it a total earning of ₹532.08 crore, as per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan film is most successful Hindi film, Selfiee records dismal first week

Pathaan has already become the highest grossing Hindi film in India after beating the record of Baahubali The Conclusion's Hindi version at the domestic box office. According to Box Office Worldwide, the film currently earned ₹1033 crore worldwide, with approximately ₹388 crore from across the world.

Sharing the box office numbers, Taran tweeted on Sunday, “#Pathaan continues its HEROIC RUN, in no mood to slow down… Weekend 6 is trending BETTER than Weekend 5 [Fri: 1 cr, Sat: 1.95 cr]… [Week 6] Fri 1.05 cr, Sat 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 513.75 cr. #Hindi. #India biz.”

Reflecting on the success of Pathaan, director Siddharth said in a recent statement, “It feels incredible that Pathaan is now the number one Hindi film in India today! The love and appreciation that has been showered on Pathaan by audiences is historic and it shows in the box office result. As a director, I’m proud that I made a film that has entertained people globally.”

He added, “The Hindi film industry has gone through a lot of vilification in the recent past. We were said to have been boycotted by people. We were said that we couldn’t make a film that is appreciated because we have lost touch of how to make a true blue Hindi film. The industry has heard enough and I’m happy that Pathaan has become the answer to all that talk. It shows that we just have to make a good film and audiences will come to watch it.” Pathaan is backed by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films.