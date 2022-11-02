Pathaan teaser: Shah Rukh Khan makes men explode with his kicks, Deepika Padukone looks surreal. Watch

The first teaser for Pathaan was shared by Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Raj Films on Wednesday and the actor pulls in a few deadly punches in the movie. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is directed by Siddharth Anand.

The trailer begins with a woman, who sounds a lot like Dimple Kapadia, saying in a voiceover that Pathaan was caught by the enemies and tortured heavily on his last mission. But Pathaan is not so easily killed. He soon break out of his cell after an impressive fight scene and landing some kicks that even make his enemies explode. The action looks slick, even as the explosions look too raw and green screen-y.

We are then introduced to a sultry Deepika Padukone, who also gets to beat up a few baddies while romancing Pathaan. John Abraham seems to play Pathaan's nemesis as they fight on trucks, snow mobiles, fighter planes, tanks, bikes and other modes of transport. The trailer is full of action pieces, some romance and many explosions.

Shah Rukh Khan released the trailer-teaser on the occasion of his 57th birthday on Wednesday. This is his first film with Siddharth Anand, who previously made War with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Shah Rukh's last movie was Zero in 2018 with Aanand L Rai.

Apart from Pathan, he also has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and Jawan by Atlee, co-starring Nayanthara.

Deepika Padukone has starred with Shah Rukh in multiple movies previously, such as Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express. She

