Pathan teaser: Shah Rukh Khan finally announces comeback film, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham introduce him

Shah Rukh Khan has shared the first teaser for Pathan. The film marks his comeback to movies after almost four years. Pathan is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Shah Rukh plays a spy in the action-thriller. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan brings back his Don avatar, fuels the hype for Pathan with new action-packed video. Watch)

Sharing the teaser, he wrote, “I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you.”

In the trailer, John and Deepika take turns to introduce ‘Pathan’. They talk about how he is nameless and his one goal in life is to protect his country at any cost. Shah Rukh is seen walking out of the shadows in a white shirt and long hair as he speaks about his love for the country. The film will release in theatres on January 25, 2023.

Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 directorial, Zero. The film starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma as well but failed to make an impact at the box office.

Deepika was last seen in Amazon Prime release Gehraiyaan. Pathan marks her fourth film with Shah Rukh after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

Deepika's other projects include Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, another film with Prabhas and a Hindi remake of The Intern. John will be seen in Attack and Ek Villain 2 as well.

While he did not take up any acting jobs in the last few years, Shah Rukh has been busy with his production ventures. In 2020, he produced two films under his Red Chillies Entertainment banner - Kaamyaab and Class of 83. In 2021, he released Bob Biswas, the origin story of the bespectacled contract killer from the 2012 hit Kahaani with Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role. His production Love Hostel released on Netflix on Friday. The film stars Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey.

