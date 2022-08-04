PETA invites Ranveer Singh to pose nude again for their campaign, cites Pamela Anderson as example

After Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot pictures for Paper Magazine generated quite a buzz, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animal (PETA) India wrote a letter to the actor, inviting him to do a similar photoshoot for them. The organisation requested Ranveer to promote veganism through their campaign. “Hope you will ditch the pants for us, too” they wrote, and cited an example of actor Pamela Anderson, who earlier posed for PETA’s ‘All Animals Have the Same Parts – Try Vegan” campaign. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor defends Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PETA's letter to Ranveer read, “Greetings from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, the country’s best-known animal rights group, with more than 2 million members and supporters. We saw your head-turning Paper Magazine photo shoot – and we hope you’ll ditch the pants for us, too."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It further read, "To promote compassion for animals, will you consider appearing in a nude PETA India advertisement with the tagline ‘All Animals Have the Same Parts – Try Vegan’? I’ve attached a reference image featuring Pamela Anderson for your perusal.” The letter also mentions that celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Joaquin Phoenix, Kartik Aaryan, and Natalie Portman promote veganism.

Pamela Anderson's shoot for PETA from 2011.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranveer had previously revealed during an AMA session that he is currently following a vegan diet. Reportedly, he became vegan for his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, in which he will be reuniting with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The actor recently wrapped up the film shoot.

Ranveer continues to make news ever since he bared it all in his photoshoot. Complaints against him for hurting sentiments have been filed against him. Amid this, actors such as Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor and many others came out in support of the actor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON