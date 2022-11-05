Phone Bhoot box office day 1 collection: Katrina Kaif's horror-comedy opens with low numbers, earns 2 crore

Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, recorded low numbers at the domestic box office on day one. The film, which released in theatres on Friday, earned ₹2.05 crore on its opening day in India. Apart from Katrina, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan, Jackie Shroff is also a part of the film. The horror-comedy is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh. (Also Read | Phone Bhoot movie review: Film is silly, full of plot holes, but occasionally enjoyable)

Phone Bhoot is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. In the film, Katrina portrays the role of a beautiful ghost that brings up a business idea to two clueless guys (Ishaan and Siddhant) who want to be 'Bhootbusters (ghostbusters)' after which the comedy of error begins. Phone Bhoot faced a box office clash with two films – Janhvi Kapoor's survival thriller Mili and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's Double XL.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a poster of the film as he shared the day one collection. "Phone Bhoot records low numbers on day 1… Business did pick up towards evening shows, but not enough to record a healthy total… All eyes on day 2 and 3… Friday ₹2.05 crore India business," he tweeted.

The Hindustan Times review of Phone Bhoot read, "The film is funny at times and a total drag at other times. The songs--featuring two Katrinas at one point--are a good watch but not really doing anything for the plot. The characters’ growth --or the lack of it--is disappointing and their motivations are flimsy to say the least. And the climax is a bit of a letdown when the villain built as this all-powerful evil is defeated in a rather silly manner. The shaky camera fights do no favour to the sequence either."

Apart from Phone Bhoot, Katrina also has the upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and director Sriram Raghavan's next Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She will also star in Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Ishaan Khatter will be seen in the upcoming period war film Pippa along with Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli. Siddhant will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.

