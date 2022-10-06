Pitobash: My luxuries are limited so I can afford to choose my roles

Million Dollar Arm actor Pitobash on his recent visit to Lucknow says that dabbling between OTT series, films, international assignments and regional projects gives him liberty to be choosy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On his visit to Lucknow, the I Am Kalam actor says, “I don’t indulge in any luxuries so my expenses are well guarded. Probably, that’s the reason I can afford to be choosy. Had I piled up loans for a swanky car and a big house then picking up whatever comes my way would have been a compulsion. So, I have the luxury of opting for work that I can connect with.”

Pitobash adds, “Also, there is another advantage that I continue working on international projects so that keeps things on roll for me. Like, I am playing the parallel lead with Dev Patel in his directorial debut Monkey Man, a mega project that we shot for last year. For me, it’s like maza aana chahiye warna naukri-pesha jaise ho jayenge. Since acting is my choice, I pick only what I like.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pitobash is also pursuing a number of regional projects as well. “For me language is no bar as it’s just a medium to connect and express. I had done late Puneeth Rajkumar’s Kannada film French Biryani (2020) which is streaming on OTT. Last year, I did Odia film Kalira Atita (a solo) directed by I Am Kalam director Nila Madhab Panda and it won best Odia film at the national awards.”

The Total Dhamaal actor also says that he has played the lead in many projects so the length of a role is not an issue for him. “I played lead in Alaap (2012) and Kalira Atita. In the upcoming films Modiji ki Beti and Monkey Man I am playing parallel-lead. I believe, if you have a good character, defined script and 4-5 proper scenes then you can surely leave an impact.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last seen in Imtiyaz Ali’s OTT series Dr Arora, the actor says, “A lot of work is happening. I have completed a film which is still untitled and besides doing web-series. Nowadays, until a project is officially announced or set for release there is no point talking about it as you are contract-bound.”