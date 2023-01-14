Piyush Mishra calls its ‘unfortunate’ that theatre artistes need Bollywood support to earn recognition

Piyush Mishra does not mince words when it comes to his true love -- theatre, movies, and music. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor, who is soon going to launch his book Tumhari Aukat Kya Hai, Mishra sheds light on the current situation of Bollywood as compared to south cinema and whether theatre artistes like him need the support of Hindi cinema to get recognition.

The 59-year-old shares that down south the filmmakers have original ideas and also that they have the skills to nurture a movie thanks to their thorough research. “It is very clear they are better than us, they are more innovative and passionate (than Bollywood). It is not a cakewalk to make pull-off blockbusters like PS-1 (2022) and the Baahubali franchise. And to do so, one needs convincing set up, convincing script, convincing music along with skilled actors,” says Mishra, who will be soon seen in filmmaker Shankar’s Indian 2.

Further elaborating on the matter, Mishra asserts, “Bollywood too has renowned artistes but this industry lacks innovation. All the formulas are failing here like we clearly saw last year. Bollywood will eventually rely on research (to make meaningful cinema). Research karna inki majboori bann jayegi.”

He feels filmmakers like Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Kashyap, Rajkumar Hirani , and Tigamanshu Dhulia do make critically acclaimed cinema, but it will take some for Bollywood to reach the level set by the south film industry.

Besides acting on screen, Mishra shares his undying love for theatre too. The actor, who has given more than 20 years to the stage confesses that theatre artistes do need the support of Bollywood to get recognition.

“It is unfortunate but cannot deny the fact that theatre artistes do need the support of Bollywood to make a name of their own. Aisa hi hota hai. Mujhe bhi theatre mein 20 saal kaam karne ke baad fully recognise hone ke liye Bollywood join karna pada. People do cinema for money and glamour,” he states, adding, “There is rarely a person like Anurag Kashyap who solely makes cinema for passion without caring about box-office numbers. However, the rest of them do it for money and why should not they? Commercial cinema is an art made for commerce. Usme paisa lagta hai- paisa aane ke ummeed bhi hoti hai. Theatre mein paisa nahi lagta. Theatre is not an industry but cinema (Bollywood) is.”

Mishra, who has a long association with NSD, adds that actors namely Naseeruddin Shah, Irrfan Khan or Om Puri were all open about them joining Bollywood to make a name of their own despite coming from a theatre background.