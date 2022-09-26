Behind the scenes of Ponniyin Selvan 1: Aishwarya Rai hangs out with co-stars, poses for selfies

Aishwarya Rai's co-star R Prathiban in Ponniyin Selvan I has shared some unseen behind-the-scene pictures with her from the sets of the film. While Aishwarya has a dual role of Pazhuvoor queen Nandini and her deaf and mute mother Mandakini Devi, R Prathiban is in the role of Chinna Pazhuvettaraiyar, the chief in-charge of Thanjavur fort in the film. Also read: Aishwarya Rai reveals Aaradhya Bachchan's reaction when Mani Ratnam let her say 'action' on Ponniyin Selvan I set

The candid pictures show Aishwarya decked up in a red silk saree and heavy traditional jewellery. She is seen clicking selfies and posing for them with her co-stars, including Tamil actor R Prathiban. A picture also shows Aishwarya sitting with a portable fan to beat the heat and looking at pictures on R Prathiban's cellphone. Another picture shows several supporting actors in costume, sitting on floor during the break.

Aishwarya Rai on sets of Ponniyin Selvan I.

Aishwarya said at a press conference in Mumbai that while working on Ponniyin Selvan I, she was like a "sincere student", who earnestly interpreted director Mani Ratnam's vision. She said, "That's really our job as an actor. To have got the opportunity to just be a part of that in itself is any artiste's dream. Everybody here will echo my sentiment and are humbled, creatively content and regard ourselves privileged that we got to be part of his dream film."

Ponniyin Selvan I also stars Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel, the much-anticipated Tamil historical drama chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, a powerful king of the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

Backed by Mani Ratnam's banner Madras Talkies and Allirajah Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan I is set to hit theatres on September 30. It will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

