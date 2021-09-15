Pooja Batra watches Al Pacino’s And Justice For All with him, shares pics

Pooja Batra has shared pictures with Hollywood star Al Pacino on Instagram. She attended a screening of one of his films and shared glimpses on her Instagram account. He also addressed the audience at the screening.

Al Pacino posed with Pooja and also waved to fans in a few of the images while posing with her. He was dressed in all black while she chose a black and white checkered dress for the occasion.

Sharing the pictures, Pooja Batra wrote on Tuesday, “With the legend himself #AlPacino Such an honor. Thank you @gshiraz for the afternoon with Al watching his movie ‘And Justice For All’..” Her husband Nawab Shah was among the first ones to comment. “Awesome,” he wrote and dropped a heart emoji in the comments section of her post.

She also shared a few videos from the movie screening that showed Al Pacino addressing the audience at the theatre. She wrote, “Al Pacino. When you hear the legend himself.”

And Justice for All is a 1979 courtroom drama that was directed by Norman Jewison and featured Jack Warden and John Forsythe alongside Al Pacino. The screenplay was nominated for the Oscars that year and was written by Valerie Curtin and Barry Levinson. Al Pacino also earned an Oscar nomination for his performance in the movie.

Pooja Batra was an athlete in school and holds an MBA degree. She won the Miss India title in 1993. She modelled for many commercials before making her Bollywood debut alongside Tabu and Anil Kapoor in Virasat in 1997.

She has since worked in films such as Haseena Maan Jayegi and Kahin Pyar Na Ho Jaye. Her film Taj Mahal An Eternal Love Story was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2004. She will be seen next in Squad, an upcoming Hindi action film written, directed and produced by Nilesh Sahay.