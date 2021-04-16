Pooja Bedi, slammed for 'flaunting privilege' in Goa while 'thousands die', reacts to criticism

Actor Pooja Bedi has been responding to Twitter users who have accused her of flaunting privilege. Pooja and her fiance, Maneck Contractor, have been stationed in Goa, from where she has been posting tweets about not living in fear.

Ever since tweeting a video of herself and Maneck enjoying a boat ride, 'not spent caged and masked for a year', she has attracted criticism. While one person called her a 'birdbrain', another called her an 'entitled A-hole'. She wrote that she isn't flaunting her privilege, but 'expressing freedom'.

"Not everyone can go to a beach, get a boat and just 'enjoy life'. People are struggling to get food for their families everyday and here you are telling us not to wear masks and live freely. Seriously?" one person tweeted at her, and she replied, "I'm reiterating the need for lockdown to be lifted and to get people back their lives, freedom and livelihood."

Another person wrote, "Wow pooja you are such an entitled rich old A-hole !! The entire nation is gripped with the virus and hospitals and crematoriums are flooding. And here you are flashing your luxurious life in our faces. Hope you have to suffer the same soon." She replied, "Please Google Taiwan. It's lack of lock down. One of the most densely populated paces on rear the. Only 11 deaths. EVERYTHING Is open."

When one person sarcastically remarked that they don't quite understand why doctors have been advising everyone to 'stay put', another person chimed in and called Pooja a 'birdbrain' who might not get the sarcasm. She replied, "Why just the brain? I'm like the entire bird.... happy, chirpy, and open and free.."

Another Twitter user told Pooja not not use her privilege to secure a hospital bed for herself, 'if' she gets the virus. Pooja replied, "If i got covid.. I would do steam inhalation.. gargle with salt water.. rest... eat herbs & drink lots of kaada. Think positive thoughts & be happy that while I didn't have covid I LIVED. & if I die of covid, well I'm happy I LIVED FREELY & was not stuck in a cage for a year."

Pooja made her debut in Bollywood with Vishkanya (1991) and has acted in several films including Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Lootere. She has also been part of many reality shows including Nach Baliye, Bigg Boss, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Maa Exchange.