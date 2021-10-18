Pooja Bedi tests Covid-19 positive: 'I chose/choose to stay unvaccinated'

Pooja Bedi has tested positive for coronavirus and has shared a video expressing hopes that her “natural immunity” will help her recover. Pooja Bedi, who had been vocal about her “choice” of not taking the coronavirus vaccine, has informed fans that her fiance and house help have also tested positive for the virus.

“I know I have been vocal about not taking the vaccine. For me, it was a choice that I took. I know that my immunity will naturally rise up and I want to rely on my natural immunity. Each one of you, go make your own choices, this is my chronicled journey,” Pooja Bedi has said.

In a video that she posted online on Sunday, Pooja said, “Hello everyone! I have been wondering why I have not got the coronavirus till now. It is so infectious and everyone, at some point is going to get it. Well, voila! Seems that I have now caught it. I have tested positive.”

She then went on to reveal that she had been cleaning her cupboards and believed it was her dust allergy. However, when it worsened, she went for the test and tested positive for Covid-19. “It is quite the virus that kind of knocks you out, I have been passing out a lot.”

Assuring her fans that she is taking all the required precautions, Pooja Bedi added, “We must know that 99% of people who caught coronavirus before the vaccines came out, have survived. And, 99% post the vaccination have also survived. We need caution, not panic. The fact is, we have tools and aids on our side.” Pooja also said that she is taking fresh fruits, steam inhalations, etc.

Sharing the video, Pooja wrote on Instagram, “COVID POSITIVE!!!! I have finally been diagnosed as covid positive. I chose/choose to stay unvaccinated as its my personal decision to allow my own natural immunity and alternative healing and wellness practices to accelerate my healing. You do what's right for you. Each to their own Caution. not panic.”

The post was showered with “get well soon” messages in the comment box. Nafisa Ali wrote, “Just to say I love you with all my blessings & strength. Test yourself again after a week .”